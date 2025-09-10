Pirates Pitcher Predicted as Top 2027 Prospect
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a young pitcher that has what it takes to lead the franchise in the next few seasons.
MLB.com predicted all 30 MLB teams top prospects for the 2027 season and picked right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez as their top prospect in the Pirates organization.
The Pirates took Hernandez with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft and signed him for $7.25 million, with the slot value at $7,558,600, making it an underslot signing of $308,600.
Hernandez came out of Corona High School in Corona, CA, 45 miles east of Los Angeles, and after signing with the Pirates, forgoes his commitment to Vanderbilt.
The recently-turned 19 year old stands 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds and throws four pitches, a fastball, a curveball and a changeup, his three best pitches, while also throwing a slider.
He dominated in his senior season in 2025, striking out 105 batters over 53.2 innings pitched, averaging almost two strikeouts per inning, while also posting a 0.39 ERA. He earned 2025 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year honors at the high school level for his performance.
Hernandez also didn't start his high school career until 2024, as he was homeschooled his first two seasons. He finished with a 9-0 record, a 0.62 ERA over 56 innings pitched and 73 strikeouts as a junior in 2024, while also batting .350, with eight home runs and a 1.080 OPS.
Sam Dysktra, Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo each view Hernandez as the best high school pitcher from the 2025 draft class and think that he could excel early on in 2026 before becoming the top prospect in 2027.
They also had outfielder Edward Florentino, who plays for Single-A Bradenton, as competition for Hernandez at the top spot. MLB Pipeline ranks Florentino as the fifth best Pirates prospect and 99th overall.
"The prediction is that the Konnor Griffin train will keep going full-steam ahead next year, and he’ll graduate to the big leagues in 2026, his age 20 season, after catapulting to No. 1 overall prospect status," they wrote. "Hernandez was the best prep arm in the 2025 Draft class and has frontline starter potential, which he’ll show off in his first full season. His main competition could be Edward Florentino."
MLB Pipeline ranks Hernandez as the third best prospect in the Pirates farm system and 26th overall. Only Konnor Griffin, who they have first overall, and right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler, who they have seventh overall, rank higher.
Hernandez is the fourth highest player ranked out of the 2025 MLB Draft, according to MLB Pipeline, with shortstops in Ethan Holliday of the Colorado Rockies at 17th and Eli Willits of the Washington Nationals at 18th and left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson of the Seattle Mariners in 22nd.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates