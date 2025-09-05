Pirates Bring Back Reliever Off Bereavement List
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of their relief pitchers in their bullpen once again ahead of their next series.
The Pirates announced that they reinstated right-handed relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas from the Major League Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency List and optioned right-handed pitcher Cam Sanders to Triple-A Indianapolis.
The MLB Bereavement List allows teams to replace players who have to tend to a death or serious illness in the family.
Placing a player on this list can keep him out from three to seven games, depending on the circumstances of their situation. It is more flexible than the injured list, as days aren't set, allowing a player to come back when ready.
The Pirates placed Dennis Santana on the MLB Bereavement List back on April 28 and activated him off of it on May 4, about a week away.
They put Nicolas on the MLB Bereavement List back on Aug. 29 and he missed the series vs. the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Aug. 29-31, and the series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sept. 2-4, at PNC Park, totaling six games.
He is now back with the team ahead of the weekend series vs. the Milwaukee Brewers, Sept. 5-7, and will likely stay with the team for the final 21 games.
Nicolas joined back with the Pirates on Aug. 1, after recent moves after the trade deadline, and had spent all of August with them up to him going on the MLB Bereavement List.
He made 11 appearances out of the bullpen, with a 1-0 record, six earned runs allowed over 16.0 innings pitched for a 3.38 ERA, 14 strikeouts to five walks, a .193 opposing batting average and a 1.00 WHIP.
Nicolas didn't make the opening day roster and pitched in four games with Indianapolis before his first call-up, allowing six earned runs in 4.2 innings for an 11.57 ERA.
He came up to the Pirates on April 10, who recalled him from Indianapolis and placed him in the bullpen.
Nicolas made seven appearances for the Pirates, allowing nine earned runs over 7.2 innings pitched for an ERA of 10.57, eight walks to six strikeouts and a .294 opposing batting average.
The Pirates sent Nicolas back down to Indianapolis on May 4, as they activated Santana off the bereavement list.
Nicolas made nine appearances with Indianapolis and performed much better, with just one earned run allowed over 9.2 innings pitched, a 0.98 ERA.
The Pirates recalled Nicolas on June 3, taking the spot back from Tanner Rainey, who the Pirates designated for assignment.
Nicolas made three appearances in that stint with the Pirates, allowing three hits, a walk and an earned run in 4.1 innings pitched for a 2.08 ERA, two strikeouts and an opposing batting average of.188.
The Pirates sent Nicolas back down to Triple-A on June 11 and he made 17 appearances, posting a 3.38 ERA over 21.1 innings pitched, 25 strikeouts to 10 walks and a .232 batting average, before coming back to the team.
Pittsburgh currently has a bullpen consisting of right-handed pitchers in Mike Burrows, Bubba Chandler, Colin Holderman, Isaac Mattson, Dauri Moreta, Carmen Mlodzinski, Nicolas, Yohan Ramírez and Dennis Santana, plus left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk.
