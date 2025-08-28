Tommy Pham Pushes Pirates Over Cardinals
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates didn't get much offensive against the St. Louis Cardinals, but left fielder Tommy Pham gave them just enough in a 2-1 win at Busch Stadium.
This makes it back-to-back wins for the Pirates over the Cardinals, with their 8-3 win on Aug. 26, giving them an advantage in the series after losing the series opener 7-6 on walk-off on Aug. 25.
It's also seven wins out of nine games for the Pirates, as they swept the Colorado Rockies, Aug. 22-24, and won two out of three games vs. the Toronto Blue Jays, Aug. 18-20, both at PNC Park.
Pittsburgh improves to 59-75 overall and 20-45 on the road, while St. Louis falls to 65-69 overall and 36-42 at home.
Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski had a quick first inning and got the first two outs of the second inning, before allowing a single before giving up a single to Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn.
Mlodzinski walked second baseman Thomas Saggese and then gave up a single to catcher Pedro Pagés, who scored Winn, putting the Cardinals up 1-0, but Pirates right fielder Bryan Reynolds ended the inning by throwing out Saggese at third base.
The Pirates struggled early on against Cardinals right-handed starting pitcher Sonny Gray, with third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa singling with two outs in the top of the third inning. Shortstop Jared Triolo walked afterwards, putting two runners on, but first baseman Spencer Horwitz grounded out, ending that potential scoring opportunity.
Mlodzinski walked right fielder Lars Nootbaar and then gave up a single to designated hitter Iván Herrera, putting runners on the corners for the Cardinals with one out in the bottom of the third inning.
He escaped the inning unscathed, as he struck out both left fielder Alec Burleson and first baseman Wilson Contreras, keeping it a one-run deficit after three innings.
Mlodzinski finished his outing after three innings, allowing three hits, three walks and one earned run, while posting four strikeouts after 46 pitches.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler made his second appearance, coming in the fourth inning for the Pirates.
Chandler threw a scoreless fourth inning, before giving up a ledoff single to Pagés and walked Nootbaar, putting two runners on with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning. He did get out of that inning without giving up a run, as he got Herrera to line out and Burleson to fly out.
Kiner-Falefa got after Gray again with a leadoff double in the top of the sixth inning. The Pirates then loaded the bases as Triolo walked and Horwitz reached first base on a throwing error from Contreras.
Reynolds grounded into a force out, with Contreras throwing it to Pagés before Kiner-Falefa scored, but then Pham came through against his old team, singling to center field and scoring both Triolo and Horwitz, putting the Pirates up 2-1.
The Pirates loaded the bases with two outs in the inning, as designated hitter Andrew McCutchen walked, but center fielder Oneil Cruz struck out, ending the chance to add on to their lead.
Chandler finished his outing after throwing two more scoreless innings, with three one hit and one walk allowed, while posting three strikeouts over 53 pitches.
The Pirates didn't add any offense the rest of the game, but both right-handed pitcher Isaac Mattson, who pitched in the eighth inning, and Dennis Santana, who pitched in the ninth inning, threw scoreless innings to secure the win.
Santana earned his 10th save with the victory, Chandler got his first MLB win and Mattson earned his sixth hold.
The Pirates will try and take the series over the Cardinals in the finale on Aug. 28. First pitch is set for 2:15 p.m. (EST).
