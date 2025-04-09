Pirates Give Freezing Fans Free Tickets
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates gave their fans a reward for attending their most recent game in unfavorable conditions.
The Pirates faced the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 8 with temperatures just above freezing, in the mid-30s at first pitch at 6:40 p.m.
They announced paid attendance of 8,291 fans, just 41 more than the night prior, and also said that any fans with an MLB account in attedance will get two free tickets to a future home game.
Pittsburgh struggled with fans, even with reigning National League Rookie of the Year in right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes making the start.
The fans didn't have much to cheer about, as the Pirates would lose to the Cardinals, 5-3, dropping to 4-8 on the season.
Skenes also gave up five runs, the most in either his MLB or college career, but still struckout seven batters.
Pirates fans have aired their frustrations with the ownership and the product on the field in these first two series at PNC Park in 2025.
Owner Bob Nutting walked on the rotunda during Opening Day vs. the New York Yankees on April 4 and fans accosted him, demanind him to sell the team.
The fans on the rotunda wore "Sell The Team" shirts, which the "Our Team, Not His" fan group has distributed out at numerous occasions.
The "Our Team, Not His" has demands that Nutting sell the team, as they're tired of the constant losing and want "winning baseball to return to Pittsburgh."
They organized two protests prior to the home opener vs. the New York Yankees. One occurred on Federal Street and the other had a plane fly a sign reading, "Sell the Team Bob" and also put in the website, ourteamnothis.com, around PNC Park
The plane cost a reported $4,000, according to Dejan Kovacevic of DK Pittsburgh Sports for the group of fans, as they hired a private plane operator to do this around Downtown and on the North Shore.
Pirates fans also booed manager Derek Shelton on Opening Day and have engaged in "Sell The Team" chants consistently through this first homestand.
The Pirates front office also received criticism for removing a tribute to Roberto Clemente on the right field wall at PNC Park with an advertisement, which led to them reversing their decision.
Fans also criticized their removal of the "Bucco Bricks" outside of the Honus Wagner statue entrance of PNC Park, and replacing them with paved cement. The bricks served as permanent tributes to family, friends and others, that people purchased prior to the building of the ballpark in 2001.
CBS News Pittsburgh found the bricks at a local recycling plant, which drew further furhter criticism from fans online.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates