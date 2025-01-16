Pirates' Spring Training Report Dates Announced
The Pittsburgh Pirates' first workout ahead of Spring Training officially has a date.
MLB announced that the Pirates' pitchers and catchers will have their first workout in Bradenton, Fla. on Feb. 12. Nearly a week later, the rest of the Pirates team will report and hold their first workout on Feb. 18.
Pittsburgh will be looking to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2015 and win its first playoff game since 2013. The Pirates have gone 76-86 in back-to-back seasons and were in the hunt for the playoffs last season via the third Wild Card team in the National League before their hopes were dashed by going 8-19 in August.
Paul Skenes will draw most, if not all of the headlines for Pittsburgh heading into next season. Skenes is coming off a historic first season, going 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA and setting a Pirates franchise record for a rookie with 170 strikeouts over 133 innings pitched. The 2023 first overall pick was also the first pitcher in MLB history to have an ERA below 2.20, over 150 strikeouts in their first 21 games and the second pitcher since 1913 to have an ERA below 2.00 through their first 22 appearances.
As a whole, if Pittsburgh is going to make noise in the NL Central in 2025, its pitching will have to carry the day. The Pirates' rotation appears ready to handle that burden, though. Jared Jones flashed plenty of promise in his rookie season and Mitch Keller has steadily improved throughout his career.
While who becomes the fifth starter remains a question mark, Pittsburgh isn't without intriguing options, including three top 100 prospects in MLB Pipeline's rankings; Bubba Chandler (15), Braxton Ashcraft (85) and Thomas Harrington (91). The trio of right-handed pitching prospects all reached Triple-A last season.
A stellar pitching rotation will still need some help from the bullpen and offense, and the Pirates' offseason has left plenty to be desired in improving both areas. The lone significant addition Pittsburgh made was acquiring left-handed hitting first baseman Spencer Horwitz from the Cleveland Guardians via trade.
Pittsburgh has made a series of minor signings to address the bullpen. Its most significant addition is left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson, who will reportedly have a chance to become its fifth starter as well.
