Pirates Introduce First Round Pick Seth Hernandez
The Pittsburgh Pirates made their future aspirations clear on Tuesday, signing No. 6 overall draft pick Seth Hernandez to a historic $7.25 million deal — the largest signing bonus ever for a high school pitcher in MLB Draft history . The 19-year-old right-hander, widely regarded as the most talented high school pitcher in the 2025 draft class, donned a Pirates jersey for the first time at a press conference in PNC Park, marking the beginning of what the organization hopes will be a memorable career.
Hernandez, a Vanderbilt commit who opted to go pro, was visibly excited as he reflected on the whirlwind week leading up to his signing.
"Yeah, unbelievable. Obviously, a lot has gone on in my life recently. But obviously, I think this kind of tops it, being a part of a great organization," Hernandez said. "They've had faith in me since the beginning. So being able to be here, be in Pittsburgh, amazing city, amazing fans as well. Being a part of this is definitely unbelievable."
"The moment became even more real when he slipped on the Pirates’ uniform. "I think as soon as I put the jersey on, it kind of hit me. It kind of hit me hard as well, being able to share this moment with my family, agents, friends, just people who supported me," he added. "I think it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I'm just enjoying every bit of it."
Hernandez’s introduction to the Pirates organization included an on-field meeting with ace Paul Skenes, whom he watched dominate in a six-inning shutout performance against the Tigers on Monday night. The two pitchers spoke for about 10 minutes on the field before Tuesday’s game, with Hernandez soaking up advice from the 2025 NL Cy Young frontrunner.
"He shoved yesterday, and he's probably going to shove for the rest of his life,"* Hernandez said of Skenes. "If I could kind of follow his footsteps, that'd be great."
The rookie also met manager Don Kelly, discussing his transition to professional baseball and the Pirates’ developmental plans. Hernandez emphasized his eagerness to learn, calling the opportunity to pick the brains of Skenes, Jared Jones, and the coaching staff "a dream come true."
Hernandez arrives in Pittsburgh with a rare combination of power and polish. His fastball touches 100 mph, and his changeup—dubbed the best in the 2025 high school class by Baseball America—has been his *"bread and butter" since eighth grade. He also features a sharp curveball and a developing slider, giving him a four-pitch mix that scouts believe could make him a future ace.
Despite his dominance on the mound, Hernandez was also a standout hitter at Corona (CA) High School, batting .319 with seven homers and a 1.019 OPS as a senior. However, the Pirates plan to develop him solely as a pitcher. "Yeah, just pitching as well. I don't have to hit anymore," he joked.
Hernandez will begin his professional career in the Pirates’ minor league system, likely starting in the Florida Complex League before progressing through Bradenton, Greensboro, Altoona, and Indianapolis.
"I think I'm gonna learn as I go, but I think the main thing is just keeping my head down," he said. "Obviously, I got to where I'm at today just from what I've done, so I definitely don’t want to mess anything up. But I have a good support system, like I said, so I don’t think it’s gonna be too tough."
With Hernandez now officially in the fold, the Pirates have secured one of the most promising arms in recent draft history — and a potential franchise-changing talent. As he put it himself: "I'm ready to get after it."
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates