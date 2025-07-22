Pirates Sign First Round Pick
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates finally signed their first pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, who they hope will serve as the future of the franchise for years to come.
The Pirates announced that they signed right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez, their sixth overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. Jim Callis of MLB.com reported that the Pirates signed him for $7.25 million, with the slot value at $7,558,600, making it an underslot signing of $308,600.
Hernandez came out of Corona High School in Corona, CA, 45 miles east of Los Angeles, and after signing with the Pirates, forgoes his commitment to Vanderbilt.
Hernandez just turned 19 years old and stands 6-foot-4, 190 pounds. He throws four pitches, a fastball, a curveball and a changeup, his three best pitches, while also throwing a slider.
He dominated in his senior season in 2025, striking out 105 batters over 53.2 innings pitched, averaging almost two strikeouts per inning, while also posting a 0.39 ERA. He earned 2025 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year honors at the high school level for his performance.
Hernandez also didn't start his high school career until 2024, as he was homeschooled his first two seasons. He finished with a 9-0 record, a 0.62 ERA over 56 innings pitched and 73 strikeouts as a junior in 2024, while also batting .350, with eight home runs and a 1.080 OPS.
MLB Pipeline ranked him as the No. 3 overall player on their draft board, while giving him scouting grades of 70 for his fastball, 60 for his curveball, 55 for his slider, 60 for his changeup, 55 for his control and 60 overall. Kiley McDaniel of ESPN ranked him No. 4 overall and Keith Law of The Athletic ranked him No. 21.
The Pirates made their first three signings of the 2025 MLB Draft on July 21. This included Fresno State duo in third baseman Murf Gray (Competitive Balance Round B, 73rd overall) and right-handed pitcher Jack Anker (Sixth Round, 173rd overall), plus Arizona State shortstop Matt King (10th round, 293rd overall).
This was the sixth first round MLB Draft pick for general manager Ben Cherington. This includes second baseman Nick Gonzales, the seventh overall pick in 2020 out of New Mexico State, and catcher Henry Davis, the first overall pick in 2021 out of Louisville, both of whom are at the MLB level.
It also features second baseman Termarr Johnson, the fourth overall pick in 2022 out of Mays High School in Atlanta, Ga., who is with Double-A Altoona, right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes, the first overall pick in 2023 out of LSU, who just earned his second All-Star nod, plus shortstop Konnor Griffin, the ninth overall pick in 2024 out of Jackson Prep School in Jackson, Miss., who is with High-A Greensboro.
