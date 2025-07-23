Pirates Serious About Trading Third Baseman
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will most certainly make many moves at the MLB trade deadline on July 31, which could include one of their everyday starters.
Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Pirates "have a notable desire" for moving third baseman Ke'Brayn Hayes, who has received recent trade interest from other MLB teams.
He hasn't had the greatest season from the plate for the Pirates, slashing .243/.288/.301 for an OPS of .589 with 84 hits in 346 at-bats, 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 34 RBIs and 18 walks to 77 strikeouts.
Hayes changed his batting approach over the offseason, going with both hands instead of just a one-handed swing, which helps him with his chronic back problems, that held him to just 96 games in 2024.
He won the Gold Glove Award at third base in 2023, with 21 defensive runs saved, a fielding run value of 13 and a 2.4 defensive WAR.
Hayes is on track for his second Gold Glove Award in 2025, with 14 outs above average and 10 runs prevented, the most of any third baseman in baseball for both categories.
The Pirates took Hayes with the 32nd overall pick in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft and signed him, forgoing his commitment to Tennessee.
He made his MLB Debut on Sept. 1, 2020 and makes this his fifth season that he's spent the entirety of it at the MLB level.
Hayes has slashed .255/.309/.371 for an OPS of .680 in his six seasons and 570 games with the Pirates, with 551 hits, 101 doubles, 16 triples, 39 home runs, 210 RBIs and 157 walks to 485 strikeouts.
He also has a team-friendly contract, signing an eight-year, $70 million contract extension on April 7, 2022, making $7 million from 2025-27, $8 million in both 2028 and 2029 and a $12 million club option in 2030.
Hiles reported from a source that the Pirates main goal with trading Hayes is getting his contract off their payroll and moving it to another MLB team.
The Pirates could take on some of Hayes' contract, making him more valuable for other teams at the trade deadline, which may earn more from those teams in terms of an MLB-ready bat or potential prospects.
The Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers are all teams who are competing for a postseason and that have shown trade interest in Hayes.
The Pirates have made one trade this month, as they sent veteran utilityman Adam Frazier to the Kansas City Royals for Triple-A shortstop Cam Devanney on July 16.
Pittsburgh also sits 41-61 overall and will likely serve as one of the bigger sellers at the trade deadline.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates