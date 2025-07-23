Pirates Bats Come Alive in Win Against Tigers
The Pittsburgh Pirates bats came alive at PNC Park on Tuesday night, as they trounced the Detroit Tigers by a score of 8-5. They tallied 14 hits with no home runs, making solid contact, driving the ball into gaps and crowding the basepaths against Detroit pitching all evening. It was the second straight victory for the Pirates over the Tigers, as they go for the sweep tomorrow afternoon.
It was the first time that three Pirates players had two or more doubles since August 24, 2002. Spencer Horwitz notched two doubles, as well as Tommy Pham and Oneil Cruz.
Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller was solid in what may have been his last home start as a Pirate. He went six innings, allowing three earned runs, while striking out five and walking three. It was another quality start for Keller — his 15th of the season. Keller earned the win, only his fourth of the season.
The Tigers had an early scoring opportunity when second baseman Gleyber Torres drilled a one-out double to the right-center field gap. But Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller escaped the inning unscathed, stranding Torres on second.
Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize escaped an early jam in the first inning as well. Horwitz singled to open the inning, then Bryan Reynolds doubled after a Nick Gonzales strikeout.
With runners on second and third base, Tommy Pham hit a soft groundball to third base. Horwitz decided to try to make it home and was thrown out before he could even attempt to slide into the bag. The potential scoring opportunity was thwarted by a combination of poor baserunning and a little bit of bad luck. The frame ended with Reynolds stranded on third base.
The Pirates opened the scoring while pouncing on Mize in the second inning. Ke'Bryan Hayes led off with a double off the right field wall, continuing his opposite field hitting prowess that has been on display recently. A Henry Davis walk and then a Isiah Kiner-Falefa loaded the bases with only one out.
Horwitz made up for his baserunning mistake with a two-run double, giving him 19 RBI for the season. He reached base during all five plate appearances tonight.
Gonzales hit a hard groundball to Tigers shortstop Javy Baez, who rifled it home to nab Kiner-Falefa for the out. It was the second groundout at home in as many innings for the Pirates. However, the Pirates left the second inning with a 2-0 lead.
Oneil Cruz essentially scored a run by himself in the third inning - and it was not a solo home run. Cruz roped a 114-mph double to center field to open up the frame. Then, on a groundball to third base, he slyly advanced to third. The throw to first base was wild, and Cruz darted home once he saw the Tigers were slow to recover the ball. He dove in safely to give the Pirates a 3-0 lead, producing a run with his bat and legs.
It looked like the Tigers were going to get on the board in the fourth inning. After a Wenceel Perez walk and a Spencer Torkelson single, it appeared as if a McKinstry fly ball to right field was going to be deep enough for Perez to score from third. And it was - but Perez missed the bag when he slid headfirst. Originally called safe, the Pirates challenged the play and successfully overturned it, erasing the Tigers first run.
Mize's struggles continued in the fourth inning. He gave up four hits and two runs, all off solid contact in the gaps. Horwitz provided a double, Reynolds singled, Pham singled, and Cruz doubled. Pham was thrown at home, otherwise it would have been three runs scored in the inning. It was the latest of a shockingly high amount of plays at the plate in the first half of the game. The Pirates led 5-0 after the fourth inning. Mize's evening was over after this. He allowed five runs, ten hits, and struck out five.
Detroit got right back into the game with one swing of the bat in the fifth inning. Jake Rogers hit a three-run homer, only his second of the year, to put the Tigers within striking distance.
However, the Pirates continued to pad the lead in the middle innings. They scored three more runs off three hits in the sixth inning. Horwitz got on base after a wild pitch strikeout, then Reynolds singled in the gap to score him. A Tommy Pham double drove in Reynolds, then a Hayes single scored Pham. It was 8-3 going into the seventh inning.
The Pirates bullpen sealed the win. Isaac Mattson handled the seventh with little trouble.
Lefty Caleb Ferguson allowed a two-run home run to Jahmai Jones with two outs to again put the Tigers within striking distance. Ferguson recorded the final out of the inning to limit the damage.
Closer David Bednar came on to pitch the ninth for PIttsburgh. Bednar found himself in trouble after a leadoff walk and a one-out single. He struck out the next two batters to shut the door on Detroit. He still has not allowed a run since May 23.
The Pirates will look to sweep the Tigers tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is at 12:35 PM. Bailey Falter (6-5, 4.00 ERA, 61 K) will start for Pittsburgh, while Troy Melton will start and make his MLB debut for Detroit.
