Pirates Pitching Duo Named Amongst Top Rookies
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had some strong performances from their rookies in 2025, especially from their pitching staff.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report named his top 50 rookies in the MLB in 2025 and placed both Pirates right-handed pitchers in there in Braxton Ashcraft at No. 26 and Isaac Mattson at No. 46.
Ashcraft joined the Pirates for the first time on May 26 and made his MLB debut that same day vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, throwing three scoreless innings in the defeat.
He started 69 of 71 games in the minor leagues, but began his time with the Pirates out of the bullpen, which saw him have great results.
Ashcraft had a 1.54 ERA in his first seven bullpen appearances and got his first MLB start vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 23, where he threw three scoreless innings.
He stayed in the bullpen until early August, when he made five straight starts and seven starts in his final nine appearances, as the Pirates coaching staff gave him more opportunities to go longer than he did previously.
Much of the planning for Ashcraft dealt with his previous injuries, that forced him out for long periods of time away from baseball, after the Pirates took Ashcraft with the 51st overall pick in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Robinson High School in Waco, Texas.
Ashcraft underwent a latarjet procedure on his right shoulder in 2019, which involves a bone graft and tendon transfer, keeping him from pitching only two months with the West Virginia Black Bears in the New York-Penn League.
He suffered a torn meniscus after knee problems in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the minor league season.
Ashcraft made 10 starts with High-A Greensboro in 2021, before undergoing Tommy John surgery, ending his season in late July and keeping him out through all of 2022.
He finally progressed back and made it up through to Triple-A Indianapolis in 2024. He also made 10 starts and threw 48.1 innings pitched before joining the Pirates in late May.
Ashcraft finished with a 4-4 record over 26 appearances and eight starts, a 2.71 ERA over 69.2 innings pitched, 71 strikeouts to 24 walks, a .239 opposing batting average and a 1.25 WHIP.
He had a 2.16 ERA over 33.1 innings pitched as a starting pitcher and a 3.22 ERA over 36.1 innings pitched as a reliever.
Mattson made three appearances in September 2024, before re-signing with the Pirates that offseason on a minor league deal.
He joined the Pirates from Indianapolis on May 20, went back down six days later, then returned on June 7 and spent the rest of the season at the MLB level.
Mattson had a sensational season with the Pirates, posting a 1.54 ERA in both June and August and became a reliable arm out of the bullpen, especially in tough moments.
This included getting five crucial outs in the 5-4 win over the Brewers on June 23, with a strikeout after an 11-pitch battle with Christian Yelich.
He also threw two scoreless innings vs. the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on July 30, including back-to-back strikeouts to win the game, 2-1, securing a series sweep.
Mattson moved into a higher-leverage role after the Pirates traded closer David Bednar to the New York Yankees on July 31 ahead of the deadline.
He finished his 2025 season with a 3-3 record in 44 outings, a 2.45 ERA over 47.2 innings pitched, 46 strikeouts to 19 walks, .203 opposing batting average and a 1.23 WHIP.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates