One Underrated Pirates Prospect at Arizona Fall League
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a few of their prospects competing in the Arizona Fall League, including one pitcher that has a chance to impress and close out his 2025 campaign.
Right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed is one of six Pirates prospects that will play in the Arizona Fall League for the Salt River Rafters, with competition beginning on Oct. 6 and running through Nov. 15, as MLB.com named him the Pirates' "under-the-radar" prospect there.
Reed dealt with a back injury at the beginning of this season, which prevented him from making his first appearance until May 20, when he started his rehab assignment with the Florida Complex League (FCL) Pirates. He made two starts with the FCL Pirates and one start with Single-A Bradenton before joining High-A Greensboro in June.
He finished his season at High-A with a 2-4 record in 16 starts, a 4.14 ERA over 63.0 innings pitched, 61 strikeouts to 50 walks, a .194 opposing batting average and a 1.46 WHIP, plus a 8.71 K/9, 7.14 BB/9 and a 1.22 K/BB.
Reed had a great June with Greensboro, posting a 2.08 ERA over four starts and holding opposing batters to a .107 average. He then struggled in July, with a 7.23 ERA over five starts, but improved in his final seven starts through August and September, with a 3.33 ERA and a .143 opposing batting average.
He also earned South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week honors after he threw six scoreless innings and posted a career-high 10 strikeouts in a 5-0 win over the Wilimington Blue Rocks, the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals on Aug. 27.
The Pirates took Reed with the 104th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of West Virginia and he signed a $600,000 bonus.
He pitched for FCL Pirates in 2023, finishing with a 1-2 record in four appearances and two starts, a 2.57 ERA in 7.0 innings pitched and six strikeouts to three walks.
Reed started the 2024 season at Bradenton where he had a 5-3 record in 17 starts, a 2.43 ERA in 77.2 innings pitched, 96 strikeouts to 42 walks and held opposing hitters to a .199 batting average.
The Pirates then promoted Reed to Greensboro on July 31 and he had a 1-0 record in six starts, a 0.87 ERA over 31.0 innings pitched, 34 strikeouts to nine walks, .106 opposing batting average and a 0.86 WHIP.
Reed finished his 2024 season with a 6-3 record over 23 starts, a 1.99 ERA over 108.2 innings pitched, a .173 opposing batting average and a 1.08 WHIP.
He uses four different pitches, including a sinker, slider, four-seam fastball and a changeup, that makes the 22-year old a versatile pitcher.
The Pirates will hope that Reed uses this month in Arizona to develop into the starting pitcher they drafted him as in 2026.
