Report: Pirates Hitting Coach Could Have New Role
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have already made coaching changes following the end of the 2025 season and could make even more, including hitting coach Matt Hague.
The Pirates signed manager Don Kelly to an extension on Sept. 29, which keeps him with the team for the future and gives him the chance to make his own pitching staff heading into next season.
They are reportedly not renewing the contracts of pitching coach Oscar Marin and third base coach Mike Rabelo, while assistant pitching coach Brent Strom said he was leaving six weeks before the end of the season.
Kelly took over as manager on May 8, after the Pirates fired manager Derek Shelton following a 12-26 start. He now can make his own coaching staff and build it in a way that benefits this team, one that wants to make the postseason in 2026.
Hague took over as the hitting coach ahead of the 2025 season, after the Pirates fired Andy Haines, who served as the team's hitting coach from 2022-24.
The Pirates were one of the worst hitting teams in 2025, with the lowest slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655), the third lowest batting average (.231) and the eighth lowest on-base percentage (.305).
Pittsburgh also scored the least runs (583) and drove in the least RBIs (561), both lower than the 43-119 Colorado Rockies. They also hit the least home runs (117), 31 home runs less than then second-lowest team in the St. Louis Cardinals at 148 home runs, and had the seventh most strikeouts (1,422).
Center fielder Oneil Cruz, who the Pirates expected would have a statement season struggled from May onwards. He slashed slashing. 200/.298/.378 for an OPS of .676, with 94 hits in 478 at-bats, 18 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 38 stolen bases on 43 attempts and 64 walks to 178 strikeouts.
Cruz had the lowest batting average of any qualified batter, and his on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS all ranked in the bottom 25 in the MLB.
The Pirates only had two batters that played in over 100 games that hit over .250, which includes infielders in Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who hit .264 in 119 games, before the Pirates placed him on waivers in late August, and Spencer Horwitz, who finally came back after wrist surgery and hit .272.
Hague previously worked with Horwitz in Toronto, but his lack of success with the Pirates hitters, may bring in someone new, but likely won't result in the Pirates firing Hague, who is still under contract.
Jason Mackey and Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Pirates are still working on figuring out the coaching staff, but that Hague may have a new role when Kelly's staff is finalized.
"As far as Matt Hague, sources cautioned that the Pirates are still evaluating every aspect of the coaching staff," they wrote. "The moves made [on Sept. 29] were easier because they involved contracts that won’t be renewed.
"Sources did not rule out further changes on the hitting side of things, including a possible new role for hitting coach Hague. Although those discussions are ongoing and nothing concrete has been decided on the hitting side of Kelly’s staff."
