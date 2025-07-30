Pirates Pull Out Gutsy Late Win Over Giants
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates came through late on and beat the San Francisco Giants, 3-1 at Oracle Park.
The win makes it the second in the series over the Giants, as the Pirates won 6-5 in the series opener on July 28, making this a series win. It marks the just the second road series win for the Pirates in 2025, as they took two out of three games vs. the Los Angeles Angels, April 22-24.
Pittsburgh has won seven of their past eight games, with a sweep of the Detroit Tigers, July 21-23, and two of three games over the Arizona Diamondbacks, July 25-27, both at PNC Park.
The Pirates improve to 46-62 overall and 15-37 on the road, whie the Giants fall to 54-54 overall and 28-25 at home.
Left-handed starting pitcher Bailey Falter opened the game for the Pirates by walking Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos. Ramos then stole second base after Falter struck out first baseman Rafael Devers and shortstop Willy Adames walked, putting two runners on.
Giants third baseman Matt Chapman then popped up, putting the infield fly rule into effect, but Ramos didn't go back to second base. Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes let the ball drop and then threw to second base, where second baseman Nick Gonzales tagged Ramos and ended the inning with a double play.
Pirates catcher Joey Bart ledoff the top of the third inning with a walk and designated hitter Andrew McCutchen singled with two outs, but right fielder Bryan Reynolds struckout, leaving two runners stranded.
Falter gave up walks to Giants catcher Patrick Bailey and Ramos, but forced Devers into a grounder that resulted in a inning-ending double play.
Left fielder Tommy Pham continued his great recent tear with a two-out double in the top of the fourth inning, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Hayes got a good swing in the next at-bat, but flew out and stranded a runner in scoring position.
The Giants took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, as Adames hit a 91.7 mph four-seam fastball down in the zone from Falter and sent it to left field for a solo home run, 1-0.
Pirates shortstop Liover Peguero responded in the top of the fifth inning, hitting a 94.9 mph four-seam fast ball from Giants right-handed starting pitcher Justin Verlander and putting in the left fiedl seats for his first home run of the season, tying it up 1-1.
First baseman Spencer Horwitz and Reynolds both singled later in the inning, but Gonzales struck out and stranded both runners.
Falter finished his outing after five innings pitched, with two hits, four walks and the home run allowed, with a strikeout, and a great diving catch from Reynolds capping it off.
Bart and Horwitz singled in the top of the seventh inning with just one out, but McCutchen struck out and Reynolds grounded out.
The Pirates loaded the bases with one out in the top of the eighth inning, as Gonzales and Pham both singled and then Hayes reached first base after the Giants endured confusion making a routine play from first base to pitcher.
Bart came through with an RBI-single, scoring Gonzales and putting the Pirates up 2-1. Peguero then added another run with a groundout, scoring Pham and doubling the Pirates' lead, 3-1.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft excelled out of the bullpen, allowing no hits nor runs and posting a strikeout over three innings.
Ashcraft became the first Pirates rookie that threw three perfect innings of relief since Babe Adams did so in 1909.
Right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana came on for the Pirates in the ninth inning and shut the Giants down, securing his sixth save of the season and the victory for his team.
The Pirates will go for their first road sweep of the season, as they close out the series with the Giants on July 30. First pitch is set for 3:45 p.m. (EST).
