Pirates OF Named Biggest Trade Candidate
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have one week until the MLB trade deadline on July 31, where they'll likely make some moves for the future of the franchise.
The Athletic released an article on the most likely candidate that each team will move on from at the trade deadline, depending on if a team is buying, selling or doing a little of both.
Stephen J. Nesbitt decided on outfielder Jack Suwinski as that player that the Pirates will most likely move on from is outfielder Jack Suwinski
Nesbitt looked at Suwinski as a prime player to go as his career batting average just hovers over the Mendoza-line (.200) and he has had enough time to prove himself with the Pirates.
He sees Suwinski as a player that the Pirates might use in a trade for someone selling. He also mentions pitching prospects in right-hander Zander Meuth or left-hander Hunter Barco, who the Pirates drafted both in the Second Round of the 2023 and 2022 MLB Drafts, respectively.
"If you know Suwinski, please don’t screenshot this and send it to him," Nesbitt wrote. "Forecasting who’ll be traded from a buyer is an inexact science. Pick any top-20 prospect, like Zander Mueth or Hunter Barco. Or pick a young guy who’d clear a 40-man roster spot, like Suwinski. He plays center field and has huge power and a great eye, but the Pirates are running out of reps for a .206 career hitter with a 30 percent strikeout rate in the majors. Some seller would love him."
Suwinski has had a poor time at the plate this season, hitting .187, with just 45 hits in 245 at-bats, with 75 strikeouts. He only has 27 walks and a .270 on-base percentage, is slugging .332 and has an OPS of .602. He also has hit just nine home runs and eight doubles and driven in 27 RBIs in 2024.
The Pirates will need to look for good hitters at the trade deadline if they want to compete for a National League wild card spot. Pittsburgh is hitting just .233 on the season, tied for fifth worst in the MLB.
With great starting pitchers in rookies Paul Skenes and Jared Jones and veteran Mitch Keller,plus bullpen arms in David Bednar, Colin Holderman, Carmen Mlodzinski, Kyle Nicolas and Dennis Santana the Pirates are not too far off from making their first appearance in the playoffs since 2015.
