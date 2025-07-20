Pirates' Jack Suwinski Starts vs. White Sox
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates changed their outfield ahead of the series finale vs. the Chicago White Sox at PNC Park.
Jack Suwinski will take over in left field for the Pirates, coming in for Tommy Pham, and bats seventh. He makes his first start since the series finale vs. the Minnesota Twins at Target Field at July 13 and his first start in left field since he did so the game prior vs. the Twins on July 12.
Suwinski came back up from Triple-A Indianapolis on July 8, starting the same day vs. the Kansas City Royals in right field. He has struggled from the plate since returning, with just one hit in 12 at-bats for a .083 batting average.
Joey Bart returns to catcher after Henry Davis started the last game and will bat sixth in the lineup. This is the eighth straight game that the Pirates have alternated between Davis and Bart at catcher.
Spencer Horwitz stays at first base for the Pirates, but will leadoff for the 10th time this season and for the first time since July 13.
Ke'Bryan Hayes will also continue on at third base, but drops two spots from sixth to eighth in the batting order for the Pirates.
Nick Gonzales stays at second base and fourth in the batting order and Isiah Kiner-Falefa plays at shortstop and bats ninth, rounding out the infield for the Pirates.
Oneil Cruz continues on in center field and bats fifth in the lineup and Bryan Reynolds will keep on going in right field and batting third, completing the outfield for the Pirates.
Andrew McCutchen serves as designated hitter and bats second for Pittsburgh once again, rounding out the lineup.
Left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney makes his 19th start for the Pirates this season and first in almost two weeks.
Heaney last started in the series opener vs. the Royals on July 7, where he struggled, giving up four earned runs over three innings and 76 pitches.
His last outing came vs. the Twins on July 12, as he came in later on after Burrows' start. He gave up three hits over two innings of relief, but all three were home runs in the blowout loss.
Heaney has struggled over the past month, giving up 21 earned runs over 19.2 innings pitched in his last five outings for a 9.61 ERA.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Chicago White Sox
1B Spencer Horwitz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
CF Oneil Cruz
C Joey Bart
LF Jack Suwinski
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates