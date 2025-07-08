Pirates' Jack Suwinski Gets Locker vs. Royals
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have brought back an outfielder who has spent most of his time at Triple-A this season.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that outfielder Jack Suwinski has a locker in the Pirates clubhouse ahead of their second game vs. the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 8.
Suwinski struggled mightily from the plate for the Pirates this season, hitting .128/.244/.154 for an OPS of .398, with just five hits in 39 at-bats and six walks to 19 strikeouts in 16 games.
He had the lowest batting average for any Pirates player who had as many at-bats as him, and he had just two hits in 18 at-bats in his last nine games, before the Pirates optioned him to Indianapolis on April 24.
Suwinski had his worst night from the plate this season for the Pirates in their 10-7 loss vs. the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park on April 18. He had no hits in five at-bats and struck out four times, marking the sixth time in his career he's earned a golden sombrero.
He would also strikeout in the bottom of the ninth inning with two runners on and two outs, ending the game with a loss. A hit could've kept the Pirates chance at completing the comeback going, while a home run would've tied it.
Suwinski then played for Triple-A Indianapolis slashing .264/.350/.521 for an OPS of .871, with 37 hits in 140 at-bats, seven doubles, one triple, nine home runs, 36 RBIs and 17 walks to 37 strikeouts.
The Pirates brought Suwinski up as the 27th man for a doubleheader vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 19. He played in center field the first game and started in right field the second game, along with two walks, a strikeout and a stolen base, before heading back to Indianapolis after that day.
He has played in 12 games since returning to Triple-A, slashing .333/.481/.619 for an OPS of 1.101, with 14 hits in 42 at-bats, three double, three home runs, 12 RBIs and 11 walks to 16 strikeouts.
Suwinski spent almost all of the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Pirates, but struggled immensely in 2024.
He slashed .182/.264/.324 in 88 games with 27 walks to 79 strikeouts, 45 hits in 247 at-bats and just nine home runs.
The Pirates sent him down to Indianapolis twice, where he hit slightly better — .239/.307/.444 in 48 games with 43 hits, 10 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 27 RBIs.
Pittsburgh hasn't announced an official move yet, with a potential player going on the injured list, or another player possibly heading down to the minor leagues.
Suwinski joins an outfield group for the Pirates, consisting of Alexander Canario, Oneil Cruz, Adam Frazier, Andrew McCutchen and Tommy Pham.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates