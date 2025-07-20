Pirates in Trade Talks With Yankees
The Pittsburgh Pirates are in regular trade talks with the New York Yankees ahead of the deadline, according to New York Post reporter Jon Heyman.
A list posted by Heyman included Pirates starter Mitch Keller, relievers David Bednar and Dennis Santana and infielders Ke'Bryan Hayes and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. This is in alignment with the Yankees' current needs, as their priorities include a starter and a reliever to make up for pitching losses and an infielder. There is no telling whether the Yankees will make all of that happen, but the Pirates players on the list would be useful additions.
Keller has courted interest from a few teams as the deadline approaches, including the New York Mets, the Chicago Cubs and now the Yankees. According to Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, however, the Mets are still the likely favorite to land Keller.
"The most recent thing I’ve heard pertains to Mitch Keller," Hiles said. "I learned over the weekend that the Cubs, the first team reportedly interested in the Pirates’ right-hander, view him as a backup option. He isn’t their top priority. But that doesn’t mean his stock has sunk. The Mets are still very interested, and are perhaps the front runner for his services."
He went on to say that the Cubs are interested in Hayes, but that he doesn't appear to be their first choice, so the Yankees may have a shot at him.
Pirates fans, now halfway through another disappointing season, have expressed their disappointment in the team's management the old-fashioned way: by flying yet another plane over PNC Park, urging Pirates owner Bob Nutting to sell the team. On Saturday, the "sell the team" chants were back in force amid what became a 10-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox.
Nutting's unwillingness to invest in the team is consistently blamed for another rough season in Pittsburgh — the Pirates are ranked last in the National League Central at the moment with a 39-60 record. As they look to sell talent off, fans can only hope for a brighter future. They can also keep up the deserved shaming and hope it's taken seriously.
