Pirates Shell-Shocked in Loss to Royals
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates kept giving up home runs in their 9-3 blowout defeat to the Kansas City Royals in the series opener at Kauffman Stadium.
The Pirates have lost four straight games on this nine-game road trip, suffering a sweep vs. the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, July 4-6.
Pittsburgh drops to 38-54 overall and 12-33 on the road, while Kansas City improves to 44-48 overall and 21-24 at home.
Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney got the first two outs of the bottom of the first inning, before giving up a solo home run to Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino.
Pittsburgh catcher Henry Davis led off the top of the third inning with a single and made it to second base on a wild pitch.
Left fielder Tommy Pham then hit a cutter in the middle of the plate from Royals left-handed pitcher Noah Cameron 428 feet out into the left, center field seats, giving the Pirates a 2-1 lead.
This home run marked the third of the season for Pham, last doing so in the 12-1 win over the New York Mets at PNC Park on June 29.
It also ended a 30-inning scoreless streak for the Pirates, as they suffered a shutout sweep to the Mariners.
Heaney then struggled in the bottom of the third inning, allowing back-to-back singles to Royals shortstop Jonathan India and second baseman Bobby Witt Jr.
He forced Pasquantino into a fly out, but then allowed a single to third baseman Maikel Garcia and a double to catcher Salvador Perez, scoring both India and Witt and giving the Royals a 3-2 lead.
Heaney then hit Royals rookie right fielder Jac Caglione, loading the bases. He would get a groundout from designated hitter Mark Canha, scoring Garcia, and a great catch from Pham on a liner from left fielder Nick Loftin, as the home team led 4-2.
Pirates manager Don Kelly took out Heaney after just three innings and 76 pitches, ending his outing with four earned runs, his shortest of the season.
Right-handed relief pitcher Chase Shugart took over in the bottom of the eighth inning and allowed a one out double to India and then a two-run home run to Witt on a fastball down in the zone, extending the Royals' lead to 6-2.
Shugart also gave up a leadoff, solo home run to Perez in the bottom of the fifth inning, plus a leadoff triple to center fielder Kyle Isbel in the bottom of the sixth inning, then a sacrifice fly to Witt, making it a 8-2 advantage for the Royals.
He ended his outing after 42 pitches over 2.2 innings and four runs allowed, tied with the most runs he's given up this season, along with his outing vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on May 5.
Left-handed pitcher Génesis Cabrera went two innings for the Pirates, but would also allow a home run, a solo shot to Loftin in the bottom of the eighth inning, extending the Royals' lead to 9-2.
The four home runs the Pirates allowed tied the season-high in a single game, which they've done four time this season, most recently in their 6-0 loss vs. the Mariners on July 4.
Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales walked with one out in the top of the ninth inning, made it to second base on defensive indifference and then scored off a single from center fielder Alexander Canario, trimming the deficit to 9-3.
The Pirates will look to end this losing streak and even up the series, as they face the Royals in the second game of the series on July 8. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. (EST).
