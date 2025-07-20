Pirates Give Update On Mac Miller Shirt Collaboration
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates honored the life of local rapper Mac Miller in their most recent game at PNC Park, which included a special themed t-shirt.
The t-shirt is black, with a yellow Pirates 'P' logo in front and then a yin-and-yang symbol in black and yellow above in the left chest area.
There is an even bigger yin-and-yang in black and yellow on the back of the t-shirt, with the lyrics, "Let me show the world just where my city at," which surround the symbol, along with 'Mac Miller x Pirates', as well.
Those lyrics come from his song, "Smile Back" off the album "Blue Slide Park", named after the Blue Slide Playground, which is a part of Frick Park, located in the Squirrel Hill South neighborhood of the City of Pittsburgh.
The Pirates announced the limited edition Mac Miller x Pirates shirt for fans on July 19 vs. the White Sox during Yinzerpalooza weekend, where they honor the best of Pittsburgh.
A portion of the proceeds from the shirt purchase will benefit the Mac Miller Fund, which supports music and artistic endeavors of those from underserved neighborhoods, plus helps those 27 and under in the music industry with substance-abuse issues.
Fans bought the t-shirt the second they went on sale the morning of the game, as it sold out in a minute, leaving many fans disappointed they didn't have a chance to get one.
The Pirates announced that they will bring back the t-shirt collaboration with Mac Miller for future games at PNC Park on July 25, making it available for purchase at the Clubhouse Store.
Fans also lined up in the early morning for the Mac Miller bobblehead giveaway, with 20,000 handed out for an eventual sellout crowd of 38,041, the largest attendance at PNC Park this season.
Malcolm James McCormick was born on Jan. 19, 1992 and became one of the most successful musicians to come out of Pittsburgh.
He would sign a deal with Rostrum Records, the label famous Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa was on, and released two critically acclaimed and popular mixtapes with "K.I.D.S" in 2010 and "Best Day Ever" in 2011, before going on to release "Blue Slide Park" in 2011 and "Watching Movies with the Sound Off" in 2013.
Miller released three more albums after singing with Warner Bros. Records, including "GO:OD AM" in 2015, "The Divine Feminine" in 2016 and "Circles" in 2018.
He died on Sept. 7, 2018 in Los Angeles at just 26 years old due to an accidental overdose, with cocaine, alcohol and fentanyl. Police investigation found that Cameron James Petit allegedly sold Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills, which contained fentanyl, just two days before he died.
Miller has had two posthumous albums release, including "Circles" in 2020 and "Ballonerism" In 2025.
