Pirates Keeping Tabs on Paul Skenes, Jared Jones
With the Pittsburgh Pirates' season winding down and their playoff hopes all but out the window, their handling of rookie starting pitchers have moved to the forefront.
In an ESPN power rankings story that had Pittsburgh ranked at No. 24, Jesse Rogers wrote about the Pirates and manager Derek Shelton's approach with Skenes and Jones for the rest of the season. Rogers noted that they plan to exude caution with the rookie right-handers, though, shutting down the rookie right-handers isn't on the table at the moment.
"Pittsburgh is keeping close tabs on pitchers Jared Jones and Paul Skenes as it plays out the string, but shutting the pair down isn't on the table just yet," Rogers writes. "Jones just returned from injury, so manager Derek Shelton wants him to finish the season and at least have his body feel what the six-month grind is all about -- even if he wasn't making every start. Shelton won't go into detail about Skenes, but the Pirates won't mess with their prized possession. His pitch count and stuff is being monitored closely from start to start."
Jones missed over a month due to a strained right lat. He has made 18 starts this season and is 5-7 with a 3.91 ERA and has struck out 106 batters in 101 innings pitched.
Skenes spent a little over the first month of the season in Triple-A Indianapolis and since being called up to the big leagues is 9-2 with a 2.13 ERA across 19 starts. The 2023 No. 1 overall pick has pitched 114 innings and has struck out 142 batters.
Having Skenes and Jones go through the grind of an entire season can certainly help them in the long run, but Pittsburgh can't push them if it can jeopardize their future in any way. The Pirates' best days are ahead of them, but if they're going to turn things around, they need to have Skenes and Jones healthy for the long run.
Jones will make his next start on Sunday against the Nationals at 1:35 p.m. ET.
