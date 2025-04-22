Pirates' Konnor Griffin Displays Top Speed
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star prospect Konnor Griffin continues impressing early on in his career, showing how fast he really is.
Griffin, playing for the Single-A Bradenton Marauders, stole three bases, while getting two hits and two runs against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, the Single-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, in the 6-3 win on April 17.
Griffin has slashed .235/.344/.412 for an OPS of .756 in 13 games so far, with 12 hits, one double, one triple, two home runs, eight RBIs, six walks and 10 stolen bases for Bradenton.
He is one of the top prospects in baseball, with the Pirates taking him No. 9 overall in the 2024 MLB Draft. MLB Pipeline ranks Griffin as the No. 40 prospect and No. 2 for the Pirates.
Griffin played for Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss. and was Perfect Game's No. 1 ranked player in the Class of 2024.
He stands at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds and has the tools to play a number of positions, as he pitched and played at shortstop throughout his high school career.
He had a great senior season, leading Jackson Prep to a 31-4 record, their sixth consecutive and Mississippi record MAIS Class 6A state championship, plus the No. 19 ranking from Perfect Game.
Griffin, who bats right-handed, had a .559 batting average, with 66 hits in 118 at-bats, along with 39 RBIs, 13 doubles, nine home runs and four triples as a senior. He also only struck out 10 times, while earning 47 walks and got hit by pitch five times.
He also showed his prowess in the infield, with a .932 fielding percentage, turning nine double plays and only committing six errors. He also plays in the outfield too, giving the Pirates a number of positions they can put him at to succeed.
He did commit to LSU, but the Pirates signed him to a $6,532,025 deal, which was above slot for No. 9 overall at $6,216,600, convincing him to forgo that commitment. He also skipped his sophomore season to become a junior, which allowed him to join the Class of 2024.
Griffin was a stellar athlete in high school, leading Jackson Prep in basketball with 12.3 points, 7.4 rebounds per game, blocking 26 shots, and shooting 51.9% from the field. His efforts led Jackson Prep to its second consecutive MAIS Overall Tournament championship this season.
He also gained experience for the Pirates during Spring Training, playing in eight games in the Grapefruit League and learning from the veteran players.
