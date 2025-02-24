Pirates' Konnor Griffin Showing Instant Upside
PITTSBURGH — Konnor Griffin is still just 18 years old, but he has already made an impact for the Pittsburgh Pirates in Spring Training.
The Pirates faced off against the Minnesota Twins in their second Grapefruit League game and home opener at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla., tied 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh of the inning.
Griffin came up for his at-bat and chopped the ball past the second basemen, scoring Malcom Nuñez for the go-ahead run in the 5-1 victory.
This served as Griffin's first MLB Spring Training hit and he'll hope to have plenty more over the next month.
“It was awesome," Griffin said. "I’m glad I could get in the game and try to help the team win. It was fun, got the fans involved, it was awesome.”
Griffin also showed his skills on the base paths, as he managed to make it from first base to third base with ease on a single to right field.
“Yeah I think that’s one of my tools is my speed and trying to impact the game anyway is always what I’m trying to do,” Griffin said.
Griffin played for Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss. and was Perfect Game's No. 1 ranked player in the Class of 2024.
He played sensationally as a senior, hitting .559, with 66 hits in 118 at-bats, along with 39 RBIs, 13 doubles, nine home runs and four triples as a senior. He also only struckout 10 times, while earning 47 walks and got hit by pitch five times.
The Pirates selected Griffin with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, and signed him to a $6,532,025 deal, which was above slot for the pick at $6,216,600,
While this might serve as Griffin's first Spring Training, he's already learned a great deal and has had fantastic support from his Pirates teammates, especially the vetersns.
“Yeah, it’s definitely wild," Griffin said. "It doesn’t feel real yet, but I’ve had a great three weeks of camp so far and these guys have been awesome. They’ve really taken me under their wing and showed me the ways of how to be a big leaguer and I’m just thankful for the opportunity to get in the game and win the game."
Griffin also played in centerfield for the Pirates vs. the Twins, a position he wants to play going forward.
While he does have experience at shorstop and is working there, Griffin attributes his speed and the excitement of playing in centerfield as why he's suited for the role.
“Yeah I think centerfield comes more natural to me," Griffin said. "So I’m doing all my defensive work in the infield at shortstop and anytime, in BP, I get out there in centerfield and try to shag and keep the skillset for whenever they want me to put me in center, I’m ready to go."
