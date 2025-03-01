WATCH: Pirates' Konnor Griffin Hits First Home Run
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates youngster Konnor Griffin displayed his power in the team's recent spring training victory.
Griffin hit a solo home run off of Baltimore Orioles right-handed pitcher Brandon Young in the top of the ninth inning, which was the go-ahead run in a 5-2 road victory at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla. in the Grapefruit League
He anticipated the fastball from Young and hit it off the opposite top corner of the plate, taking it deep and over the scoreboard.
Infielder Emmanuel Valdez capped off the Pirates win with a two-run home run soon after, as they improved to 6-2 early on in Spring Training.
Griffin came into this game with one hit in three at-bats in spring training. His first hit came against the Minnesota Twins on Feb. 23, hitting the ball past the second basemen and scoring Malcom Nuñez for the go-ahead run in the 5-1 victory.
Griffin played for Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss. and was Perfect Game's No. 1 ranked player in the Class of 2024.
He played sensationally as a senior, hitting .559, with 66 hits in 118 at-bats, along with 39 RBIs, 13 doubles, nine home runs and four triples as a senior. He also only struckout 10 times, while earning 47 walks and got hit by pitch five times.
Griffin also showed his prowess in the infield, with a .932 fielding percentage, turning nine double plays and only committing six errors. He also plays in the outfield too, giving the Pirates a number of positions they can put him at to succeed.
The Pirates selected Griffin with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, and signed him to a $6,532,025 deal, which was above slot for the pick at $6,216,600.
While Griffin is just 18 years old and in his first spring training, he's already learned a great deal and has had fantastic support from his Pirates teammates, especially the veterans.
“Yeah, it’s definitely wild," Griffin said after his first hit. "It doesn’t feel real yet, but I’ve had a great three weeks of camp so far and these guys have been awesome. They’ve really taken me under their wing and showed me the ways of how to be a big leaguer and I’m just thankful for the opportunity to get in the game and win the game."
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates