Pirates' Konnor Griffin Hits Home Run off Top Prospect
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star prospect Konnor Griffin has excelled these past few games, showing off what he possesses at the plate against some of the best prospects.
Griffin opened up his most recent game for the Bradenton Marauders, the Pirates Single-A affiliate, as they took on the Dunedin Blue Jays, the Single-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, on the road on May 13.
He lead off against Dunedin right-handed starting pitcher Trey Yesavage. the No. 2 prospect in the Blue Jays minor league system and No. 71 overall according to MLB Pipeline.
Yesavage threw his first pitch, a high fast ball, that Griffin took way over the left field wall for a solo shot, giving the Marauders a 1-0 lead.
That great start didn't continue through the rest of the contest, as Bradenton would lose 11-3.
Griffin has excelled during the month of May, slashing .316/.350/.526 for an OPS of .876 in nine games, with 12 hits, two doubles, three RBIs and two stolen bases.
He also has two home runs in three games, as he also hit a leadoff home run on the first pitch he saw against the Lakeland Flying Tigers, the Single-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at LECOM Park on May 9.
Griffin ended that game with his first four-hit performance as a professional, including two doubles and then an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning, as they would win 8-0.
He has hit seven home runs this season and is ranks tied for the lead in the Florida State League, showing his power early on after just turning 19 years old in April.
Griffin has slashed .281/.344/.513 for an OPS of .857 in 29 games with Bradenton, with 34 hits in 121 at-bats, six doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 18 RBIs, six walks to 39 strikeouts and 13 stolen bases in 2025.
He is one of the top prospects in baseball, with the Pirates taking him No. 9 overall in the 2024 MLB Draft. MLB Pipeline ranks Griffin as the No. 37 prospect and No. 2 for the Pirates.
