Pirates Make Numerous Lineup Changes vs. Mets
NEW YORK — The Pittsburgh Pirates put out a lineup with many changes from their previous one, as they face the New York Mets for the second time at Citi Field.
Ji Hwan Bae takes over in center field for just his second start of the season and will hit eighth in the batting order, as he played left field and led off against the Miami Marlins on March 29.
Alexander Canario moves from center field, where he started the past two games, and will go to left field. He moves up one spot to sixth in the lineup, while Andrew McCutchen heads to the bench.
Bryan Reynolds stays in right field, but will move out of the No. 2 spot in the lineup, dropping to third. This is the first time this season he hasn't hit second in the lineup while starting.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa plays his second straight game at shortstop after coming back from the Injured List, and will hit second in the lineup, moving up from sixth in the last game.
He hit his first home run in the 4-3 loss to the Mets in the series opener on May 12, and finished 2-for-4, one of two Pirates hitters to have two hits in the game.
Jared Triolo will make his fourth straight start, but will take over at first base, sending rookie Matt Gorski to the bench.
Adam Frazier will start at second base, but will serve as the leadoff batter. This is his fourth time leading off for the Pirates, doing so March 30 vs. the Marlins, April 2 vs. the Tampa Bay Rays and April 5 vs. the New York Yankees.
Ke'Bryan Hayes continues on at third base, but moves from leadoff to fifth in the lineup. Joey Bart and Henry Davis will play both designated hitter and catcher and hit fourth and ninth in the batting order, respectively.
Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller makes his ninth start for the Pirates. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the New York Mets
- 2B Adam Frazier
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- RF Bryan Reynolds
- DH Joey Bart
- 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
- LF Alexander Canario
- 1B Jared Triolo
- CF Ji Hwan Bae
- C Henry Davis
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates