Livvy Dunne Pulls Off Perfect Paul Skenes Impression
PITTSBURGH -- LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne continues to show her love for the Pittsburgh Pirates, repping the gear of her boyfriend and team pitcher, Paul Skenes.
She went to Fanatics Fest, taking place this weekend at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City, where she wore Skenes' gear, including his jersey, a Pirates hat, pants, socks and even a moustache that resembles Skenes' own.
She also impersonated his pitching for fans and media in attendace, albeit, without quite the power of Skenes' throws.
The Fanatics Fest has representatives from all four major sports leagues (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL), as well as the WNBA, UFC and WWE. Dunne is one of a number of high profile stars that made their apperances at the event.
Dunne and Skenes have dated since they were both at LSU together and she often goes to see her boyfriend pitch.
Skenes starred at LSU in 2023, after transferring from Air Force. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings pitched, gave up just 23 earned runs and seven earned runs, while making 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks.
He would enter the 2023 MLB Draft, where the Pirates took him with the No. 1 overall pick. He also signed with the franchise on a $9.2 million signing bonus, the highest ever given to a player.
Skenes dominated in the minor leagues and soon made it up to the MLB on May 11 of this season.
He is one of the best pitchers in baseball right now, even as a rookie. He has a 7-2 record in 16 starts, a 2.30 ERA in 98.0 innings pitched, with 121 strikeouts to just 24 walks, and only allowing 25 earned runs and 10 home runs. He has an opposing batting average of .202, a WHIP of 0.97 and an 11.11 K/9.
Dunne is a star gymnast herself, spending 2017 on the USA national team and helping LSU win their first National Title this past season, as well as setting a career-high of 9.900 on floor twice.
She is also the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, including 5.3 million followers on Instagram and 8.1 million followers on Tik Tok.
Skenes and Dunne look to continue to feature as a power couple for the future, bringing more social media attention to the Pirates, especially if Skenes pitches like he has this season.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates