Pirates Starting Pitcher vs. Mariners Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Seattle Mariners in the series finale Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. at PNC Park and revealed the starting pitcher.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com put out on Twitter that the Pirates will start right-handed pitcher Jake Woodford against the Mariners.
Woodford signed a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox in January and started 10 games for the Charlotte Knights at Triple-A, with a 1-3 record, 5.26 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 49.2 innings pitched.
The White Sox called him up and he struggled immensely, allowing 10 runs on 15 hits in two starts in 8.1 innings pitched, leading to them designating him for assignment on June 7.
The Pirates signed Woodford to a minor league contract on June 10, putting him on the Indianapolis Indians at Triple-A. He pitched exceptionally well for the Indians, with a 1-2 record, 2.29 ERA, 37 strikeouts and 35.1 innings pitched in seven starts.
They called him up on July 30 and would start against the Houston Astros on the road on July 31. He had a good performance, pitching 5.0 innings, allowing just two hits, no earned runs, and striking out three batters. Poor fielding and bullpen pitching ended up dooming the Pirates in a 5-4 loss.
He made two recent appearances out of the bullpen on Aug. 4 against the Arizona Diamondbacks and against the Padres on Aug. 6, both at home.
Woodford got the Pirates out of a tough situation in the top of the eighth inning, striking out Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno with runners on second base and third base. He also allowed a home run to Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte in the top of the ninth inning, helping the road team take a 6-5 win.
He came into the third inning, after the Pirates pulled left-handed starter Bailey Falter after two innings due to a rain delay.
Woodford pitched scoreless in the third and fourth innings, but struggled in the fifth inning, allowing three straight hits after the first out and finishing with three earned runs en route to a 6-0 loss.
His most recent start came against the Padres on the road on Aug. 12 and he pitched a fantastic game. He pitched 6.0 innings, allowed just three hits, one unearned run and no walks with two strikeouts.
Woodford didn't get much help from his offense, as the Pirates would lose 2-1.
The Pirates will hope Woodford keeps up his good performance against the Mariners, as they go for the sweep at home.
