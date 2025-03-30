Pirates Lose to Marlins After Embarrassing 9th Inning
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made many mistakes across the baseball diamond, especially later on, resulting in a 3-2 defeat on a walk-off.
The Pirates finish their first series of the season 1-3, losing all three games on walk-offs on Opening Day, 5-4 on both March 27 and March 29 in 12 innings. Their only win came 4-3 on March 28.
The Pirates got on the board in the top of the second inning, as designated hitter Andrew McCutchen turned on a fastball high and up in the zone and crushed it over the left field wall for a solo home run.
That home run for McCutchen served as his 236th with the Pirates, making him just home runs off of Roberto Clemente in fourth place in franchise history with 240 home runs.
Left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney, who the Pirates signed for $5 million this offseason, got the start.
He allowed a walk to Marlins third baseman Jonah Bride in the bottom of the second inning, and then a bunt from centerfielder Dane Myers, moving Bride to second base.
Marlins catcher Nick Fortes would double to left field, scoring Bride and tying the game at 1-1.
The Pirates had a chance in the fourth inning to score, as right fielder Bryan Reynolds opened with a double, but left fielder Tommy Pham and McCutchen both struck out and then center fielder Jack Suwinski flied out to center field.
Catcher Endy Rodríguez got on base with a walk for the Pirates, but stayed after poor bunt attempt from third baseman Jared Triolo that he popped up for an easy out.
First baseman Enmanuel Valdez would then ground out to Marlins first baseman Eric Wagaman, who tagged first base, but his throw to second base hit right off of Rodríguez, which allowed him to run to third base.
Shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa would then hit a high chopper and hustled to first base for the single, scoring Rodríguez and giving the Pirates a 2-1 lead.
Heaney had an important final at-bat, facing Marlins second baseman Otto Lopez with a 2-2 count, two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning and left fielder Javier Sanoja on second base.
He threw a fast ball high above the zone that Lopez swung at and hit into deep center/right field.
Reynolds, playing in right field, immediately tracked the ball and dove, making an incredible catch, ending the inning.
Heaney would put in a great performance for his first start, going 5.0 innings, allowing just four hits, a walk and one earned run while striking out two batters over 79 pitches.
Justin Lawrence pitched a scoreless sixth inning for the Pirates, keeping them up going into the seventh inning.
Colin Holderman came in relief in the bottom of the seventh inning and would strikeout the first two batters he faced. He did allow a home run to right fielder Griffin Conine on a 1-2 count, tying the game at 2-2.
The Pirates also put on a poor display in base running in the later innings, which made a bad loss even worse.
Ji Hwan Bae came in as a relief pinch-runner in the top of the eighth inning with two outs. He had three different attempts stealing second base, where he went and then ran back, even on a 3-1 count, which Suwinski walked on.
He stayed on, even though he appeared to pull his hamstring, and stole third base, but a crew chief review called him out.
Rodríguez would walk to start the ninth inning and would attempt to steal second base, which initially was called safe, but another crew chief review determined he was out on the tag.
Left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson would allow two hits after getting the first two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, but got a pop out to end the inning unscathed for Pittsburgh.
The Pirates brought in right-handed pitcher David Bednar in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Ke'Bryan Hayes in at third base.
Marlins designated hitter Derek Hill hit a swinging bunt, that slow rolled to Hayes, who couldn't get Hill out at first base.
Hill then attempted to steal second base, but Rodríguez's throw sailed on him and went over to the oufield, allowing Hill to take third base with no outs.
Bednar then threw a ball in the dirt that went past Rodríguez, allowing Hill to come home for the walk-off.
The Pirates will travel to face the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-games series, starting on March 31.
