Pirates Make Numerous Lineup Changes vs. Marlins
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made numerous changes to their starting lineup ahead of their series finale vs. the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park in Miami.
Enmanuel Valdez will make his first start for the Pirates, doing so at first base. He is the third player that will feature at first base for the Pirates this series.
The Pirates called Valdez up from Triple-A Indianapolis, as second baseman Nick Gonzales left Opening Day after limping during his home run trot in the top of the sixth inning.
They placed Gonzales on the 10-day injured list with a non-displaced fracture of the left ankle, which allowed Valdez a spot on the Pirates roster.
The Pirates landed Valdez in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 15, sending right-handed pitcher Joey Vogatsky in his place.
Adam Frazier makes his third start for the Pirates at second base in Gonzales' place, but will leadoff for the first time this season.
Bryan Reynolds, who served as the designated hitter last game, goes back into right field and hits second. Tommy Pham also returns to left field, with Ji Hwan Bae heading back to the bench, and will hit third.
Andrew McCutchen is back at designated hitter for the third time this series and will hit fourth in the lineup.
Jack Suwinski, who started in right field last game, stays in the outfield, but will move to center field and hit fifth in the lineup, sending Oneil Cruz to the bench.
The Pirates will also have both catcher Joey Bart and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes sit in the series finale after starting the first three games.
Endy Rodríguez makes his first start at catcher, after starting the first two games at first base, and will hit sixth. Jared Triolo, who started the past game at first base, will make his first start at third base this season and will hit seventh.
Valdez will hit eighth, while shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa will bat last in the lineup, once again.
First pitch is set for 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Starting Lineup vs. the Miami Marlins
2B Adam Frazier
RF Bryan Reynolds
LF Tommy Pham
DH Andrew McCutchen
CF Jack Suwinski
C Endy Rodríguez
3B Jared Triolo
1B Enmauel Valdez
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
