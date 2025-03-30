WATCH: Pirates' Bryan Reynolds Makes Incredible Diving Catch
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds made an important play for his team, who needed every bit of his defense against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on the road.
Pirates left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney faced Marlins second baseman Otto Lopez with a 2-2 count, two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning and left fielder Javier Sanoja on second base.
Heaney threw a fast ball high above the zone that Lopez swung at and hit into deep center/right field.
Reynolds, playing in right field, immediately tracked the ball and dove, making an incredible catch, ending the inning.
The catch was crucial for the Pirates, as it kept them up 2-1 heading into the sixth inning. If Lopez's ball falls down for a hit, it easily scores Sanoja and gives the Marlins a chance to take the lead.
He also came through on Opening Day against the Marlins on March 27, as he hit a bases-loaded single through the middle of the field, bringing home third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes and shorstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, giving the Pirates a 2-1 lead.
Reynolds is coming off a successful season with the Pirates, as he slashed .275/.344/.447 for an OPS of .791, with 171 hits, 29 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 88 RBIs and 57 walks in 156 games, earning his second All-Star nod.
His first All-Star season came in 2021, when he hit .302, 24 home runs, 90 RBIs, drew 75 walks, while possessing a .390 on-base percentage, slugging .522 and a having a .912 OPS.
Reynolds came to the Pirates in 2018 along with pitcher Kyle Crick and $500,000 of international bonus slot money, after the team traded McCutchen and cash considerations to the San Francisco Giants.
He signed an eight-year, $106.75 million contract in April 2023, marking the largest contract in Pirates history and the largest for an outfielder drafted out of college, as Reynolds played for Vanderbilt.
Reynolds has slashed .276/.352/.470 for .821 OPS, with 822 hits, 157 doubles, 26 triples, 122 home runs, 411 RBIs, and 308 walks in his six seasons with the Pirates.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates