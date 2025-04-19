Pirates Lose Out After Controversial Call Following Injury
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had a opportunity that could've started a comeback vs. the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park, but a controversial call from the umpire crew ended those hopes.
The Pirates trailed 3-0 in the bottom of the ninth inning and first baseman Enmanuel Valdez came up, facing Guardians All-Star closer in right-handed pitcher Emmanuel Clase.
Valdez took a pitch off of Clase and hit it deep to center field, giving him extra bases. He tried his luck and went around second base, aiming for a triple.
He slid head first into third base and got in safely, but appeared to injure his left shoulder. This caused him to take his right hand off the third base bag and Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez tagged him.
Third base umpire Chris Conroy would call Valdez out, despite initially calling him safe, and even after review from the crew, the call stood.
Valdez appeared to ask for time with the injury, but Conroy didn't see it and/or didn't choose to call it, allowing Ramírez to tag him for the out.
The Pirates would eventually lose the game, 3-0, as left fielder Tommy Pham lined out to center field and second baseman Adam Frazier grounded out.
Pittsburgh struggled through the game, with just six hits in the game and going 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
The Pirates also wasted a great fan turnout, with a season-high 37,713 fans turning up to watch Paul Skenes and get his bobblehead.
This marked the second sellout of the season, along with the home opener, as 36,893 fans showed up to watch the Pirates lose 9-4 to the New York Yankees on April 4.
Valdez suffering an injury also adds on to the growing number of players who are currently on the Injured List.
This includes fellow first baseman, Spencer Horwitz, who hasn't played any baseball in 2025 after dealing with a right wrist injury. The Pirates landed Horwitz in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians on Dec. 10.
Endy Rodríguez, who has played nine games at first base, suffered a right finger laceration while catching for Skenes against the Washington Nationals on April 14 and is also on the Injured List.
Valdez had appeared in 15 games for the Pirates prior to this game, slashing .233/.327/.442 for an OPS of .768, with 10 hits, four doubles, one home run and nine RBIs, plus six walks to 10 strikeouts.
