Pirates Make Additions to Coaching Staff
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced new additions to the coaching staff, as they fill some recent vacancies.
The Pirates revealed that both Chris Truby and Gene Lamont are now a part of the Major League coaching staff. Truby will serve as a coach on the Major League staff, and Lamont will work as a special advisor to new manager Don Kelly.
The team also announced via a press release that Truby will wear the No. 44 jersey and join the team for their series against the Philadelphia Phillies on the road this weekend, May 16-18, while Lamont will join the team for the Cincinnati Reds series at PNC Park, May 19-21.
The Pirates also will keep Mike Rabelo as the third base coach, but they announced that he'll have an expanded role on the bench for Kelly, with bigger responsibilities, including planning and strategy within games.
Truby, who is 44 years old, started this season as the manager of Triple-A Indianapolis and began his fourth year of working as the minor league infield coordinator for the Pirates.
He will work with the Pirates infield and played four seasons in the MLB in the early 2000s, with the Houston Astros from 2000-01, both the Montreal Expos and Detroit Tigers in 2002 and then the Montreal Expos in 2003.
Lamont makes it his third stint with the Pirates, as he first joined former manager Jim Leyland as the third base coach in 1986, staying there through 1991 and then returning for his final season in 1996.
He then took over as manager following Leyland's departure, spending four seasons in that role from 1997-2000, accruing a record of 295-352 (.456), with the Pirates firing him before the 2001 season, replacing him with Lloyd McClendon.
Lamont also served as the manager of the Chicago White Sox, in-between his first two stints with the Pirates, spending four seasons in the role from 1992-95.
He had much more success in Chicago, going 86-76 in the 1992 season, then 94-68 and winning the American League West Division, while making it to the ALCS in 1993, before losing in six games to the eventual World Series Champions, the Toronto Blue Jays.
Lamont earned AL Manager of the Year honors in 1993 and then kept the team going in 1994, with a 67-46 record, first in the AL Central, before the players strike ended that season and the postseason.
The White Sox fired Lamont after an 11-20 start to the 1995 season, ending his tenure.
Lamont returned as a coach with the Boston Red Sox in 2001 and then spent three seasons with the Astros, 2002-04.
He also rejoined with Leyland, who took over as the manager of the Tigers in 2006. Lamont spent 12 seasons with the franchise through 2017, even four seasons without Leyland, who retired after 2013, as he worked under Brad Ausmus.
