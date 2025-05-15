Pirates Reliever Excelling in First Season with Team
NEW YORK — The Pittsburgh Pirates needed their bullpen early in the series finale vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field and got a great performance from a pitcher who's done that consistently in 2025.
Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Bailey Falter didn't allow a run in his start, but did allow the Mets to load the bases twice in the first inning and the fourth inning.
Falter got up to 78 pitches, before Pirates manager Don Kelly chose to go with right-handed pitcher Chase Shugart to come in with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Shugart took on Mets right-handed batter in right fielder José Azócar and would get him to line out to center, ending that chance for the home team and keeping the Pirates ahead 2-0.
The Pirates got another two-run home run from third baseman Jared Triolo to make it a 4-0 game in the top of the fifth inning and Shugart, plus the bullpen excelled the rest of the way.
Shugart would only allow one hit over 2.1 innings pitched, with that hit from Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who tried for a double, but Pirates left fielder Alexander Canario put in the throw and second baseman Adam Frazier applied the tag on Alonso, who slid off the base for an easy out.
The Pirates reliever praised his defense for their effort during his appearance, as they both combined the keep the Mets scoreless and themselves on top.
"It's just two outs, right hander up there, my job is to get that guy out," Shugart said. "Just fill up the zone, trust the defense. I feel like that was a key part of my outing tonight was just trying to fill up the zone and letting the defense work. We had two really good plays with [Alexander] Canario and [Adam] Frazier getting [Pete] Alonso at second, and then [Jared Triolo] making a slow rolling play and one hopping to the first baseman. So defense really showed up."
Falter jokingly exposed Shugart following the game, saying that his reliever didn't know the situation when he came in, but after this recent performance, he doesn't mind if Shugart isn't completely aware of what's going on.
“I mean, that guy’s a dog," Falter said on Shugart. "He was actually locked in, ready to go. I told him when, actually we were talking when we got out of the game. He was like, ‘Dude I came in and had no idea where the runners were or how many outs’ so I’m like, ‘Well you need it to stay right there every time then.’ But he’s been picking us up. Bullpen did a hell of a job tonight and like I said, just glad the team got the win.”
Kelly concurred with Falter about Shugart, who helped him get his first road win as the new Pirates manager, following the dismissal of Derek Shelton on May 8.
"Unbelievable to come in in that situation, get out of it in the fourth inning and then go two more, was great," Kelly said.
Shugart doesn't like focusing too much on what he's facing when he comes into a game. He wants to remain locked in and ready for whatever comes his way.
His fellow bullpen arms did the same, as right-handed pitchers in Tanner Rainey, David Bednar and Dennis Santana each pitched scoreless seventh, eighth and ninth innings, respectively for the 4-0 shutout win.
He gave credit to Falter for his pitching during his start and also to the bullpen for keeping it consistent following his departure from the game.
"Yeah, I said it before. You just can't make the moment bigger than what it is," Shugart said. "Bailey pitched really well tonight and through tough conditions, so just him doing his job, and me coming and doing my job, and then just keep passing the baton to the bullpen. We put up zero, we win the game. So that's the goal every time. But really good job out of the 'pen, and Bailey gave us what he could."
Shugart has had a solid season overall for the Pirates, with a 2-3 record in 16 appearances out of the bullpen, a 2.89 ERA over 18.2 innings, 12 strikeouts to seven walks and an opposing batting average of. 194.
His only poor performance came in a 6-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on the road on May 5, where he gave up five hits, a walk, a home run and four earned runs while getting no one out.
Shugart has only given up an earned run in two other appearances, making it 13 scoreless outing so far in 2025.
This is a big change from his time with the Boston Red Sox, where he a 4.15 ERA in 8.2 innings pitched and eight strikeouts to three walks.
Shugart said his success this season is because of a strategy change, moving from using offspeed and instead just going right after batters and starting off the count favorably.
"I just think filling up the zone, really. It goes back to trust in the defense. Last year was more of a — for me, with the Red Sox, was working on offspeed and getting ahead of guys. And that's what I struggled with and that's whenever I ran into trouble," Shugart said.
"So getting ahead and attacking hitters from the get go, instead of dancing around, getting 2-0, that's when I dig myself a hole and I blink and there's runners on first and second, no out. Just being ready from the jump and attacking hitters trying to get 0-1, 0-2 as quick as possible. The race to two strikes and winning that. Really anybody who's pitching wants to do that. So just taking that with me.
Shugart continues his work with the pitching staff daily, trying to do better against left-handed batters and attacking hitters right from the start.
He's taken the most out of this opportunity and will continue going out each time on the mound, fully confident he can do what's asked of him.
"I've always prided myself on being a guy, go until they tell you not to," Shugart said. "I'm just trying to rally that mindset and just get outs until they say, 'Hey, you're done."
