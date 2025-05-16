Pirates Top Prospect Finishes Second Four-Hit Game
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates rising star Konnor Griffin is hitting he best he has in his young professional career, showing why he earned the plaudits he did in high school.
Griffin, playing with the Bradenton Marauders, the Pirates Single-A affiliate, faced off against the Dunedin Blue Jays, the Single-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, on the road on May 15.
He would finish with a four-hit game, with three singles and an RBI-double in the 11-6 loss to Dunedin. All four of his hits were more than 100 mph off the bat and he also totaled three runs.
Griffin makes it his second four-hit game of his professional career, as his first came against the Lakeland Flying Tigers, the Single-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at LECOM Park on May 9, which included a leadoff home run.
He extends his hitting streak to seven games and has had a sensational month of May, slashing .404/.429/.596 for an OPS of 1.025 in 11 games, with 19 hits in 47 at-bats, three triples, two home runs, five RBIs and four stolen bases.
Griffin is currently hitting .315/.366/.546 for an OPS of .912 in 31 games, with 41 hits in 130 at-bats, seven doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 20 RBIs, six walks to 39 strikeouts and 15 stolen bases.
He leads the Florida State League in hits, while his home runs rank second and both doubles and RBIs rank tied for 11th, as he shows his strenghts after just turning 19 years old on April 24.
Griffin is one of the top prospects in baseball, with the Pirates taking him No. 9 overall in the 2024 MLB Draft. MLB Pipeline ranks Griffin as the No. 37 prospect and No. 2 for the Pirates.
He did commit to LSU, but the Pirates signed him to a $6,532,025 deal, which was above slot for No. 9 overall at $6,216,600, convincing him to forgo that commitment. He also skipped his sophomore season to become a junior, which allowed him to join the Class of 2024.
Griffin also gained experience for the Pirates during Spring Training, playing in eight games in the Grapefruit League and learning from the veteran players.
