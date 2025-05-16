Pirates Top Prospect Finishes Second Four-Hit Game

Konnor Griffin's second 4-hit day as a pro:

- 110.3 mph 1B

- 109.8 mph 1B

- 100.7 mph RBI 2B

- 104.9 mph 1B



The @Pirates' top-ranked position player prospect is slashing .315/.366/.546 for Single-A @The_Marauders. pic.twitter.com/d7ZNCYuzYl