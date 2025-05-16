Pirates First Baseman Excelling During Rehab Assignment
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one player who is making the most of their time coming back from an injury.
Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis and is putting up some impressive numbers.
Horwitz started this most recent rehab assignment on May 6 with Indianapolis and has slashed .323/.333/.484 for an OPS of .817 in eight games, with 10 hits in 31 at-bats, two doubles, a home run, two RBIs and one walk to seven strikeouts.
He has excelled these past two games against the Louisville Bats, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, with five hits in 10 at-bats, a double and then a home run in his most recent outing on May 15.
He began his first rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on April 27 and struggled, with just two hits in 16 at-bats, two walks to two strikeouts, as he slashed .125/.222/.188 in five games.
Horwitz spent time down in Florida the week prior to that, facing live pitching sessions.
He has dealt with a right wrist injury, which kept him out of all Spring Training and all MLB games with the Pirates so far in 2025.
Pittsburgh added Horwitz in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians this offseason, sending right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz and left-handed pitchers in Josh Hartle and Michael Kennedy in return.
He came to the Guardians in a trade in the offseason, where they sent second baseman Andrés Gimenéz plus reliever Nick Sandlin and received Horwitz and outfield prospect Nick Mitchell.
Horwitz played in 97 games, slashed .265/.357/.433, had an OPS of .790, hit 12 home runs and 40 RBIs and had 42 walks to 70 strikeouts in 2024.
The Pirates have had a four players start first base in Horwitz's abscence, including Enmanuel Valdez, who has started 22 games, Endy Rodríguez and rookie Matt Gorski, who have both started nine games each, and utilityman Jared Triolo with four starts there.
Valdez went on the 10-day Injured List on May 9 with left shoulder inflammation. The Pirates then transferred Valdez to the 60-day Injured List on May 14 and Valdez is awaiting a second opinion on his shoulder, which should come next week.
Rodríguez hasn't played an MLB game since April 14, after suffering a laceration of his right index finger. He recently started his rehab assignment with Indianapolis on May 14.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates