Pirates Manager Don Kelly Addresses Ejection vs. Padres
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly has built a reputation for defending his players and did so again in their latest game vs. the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
The Pirates loaded the bases in the top of the eighth inning, with designated hitter Andrew McCutchen hitting a two-out double and then both right fielder Bryan Reynolds and Spencer Horwitz drawing walks.
Catcher Henry Davis came up to bat for the Pirates and with his team trailing 3-2, just needing to get on base any way he could to tie it up or give them the lead.
Davis worked a full count, and the seventh pitch of the at-bat from Padres right-handed pitcher Robert Suarez was low, which would've tied the game up on a bases-loaded walk on ball four.
Home plate umpire Edwin Jimenez, however, called a third strike and the Pirates didn't score any runs.
Davis was stunned, but Kelly immediately ran out of the dugout and confronted Jimenez, demanding an explanation for the call and ended up ejected.
The Pirates went on and lost the game 3-2, which saw players like McCutchen and right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller show their displeasure with the umpire crew.
Kelly praised his players' effort against top bullpen arms in Suarez and right-handed pitcher Jeremiah Estrada and also, clearly, didn't care for the call.
"Honestly, the way our guys battled against two of the best relievers in the game, to comeback in that situation, get the bases loaded," Kelly said. "Henry grinds out an at-bat. Obviously, I did not agree with the call and you know, it's just unfortunate, that he battles that far in that at-bat, all our guys. That inning, again, against two of the best relievers in the game, to get into that situation, it's just unfortunate."
Kelly makes it three ejections since taking over as manager of the Pirates on May 8, after the front office dismissed Derek Shelton.
He got his first ejection in his second game in charge vs. the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on May 10 and then his second ejection against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 16.
Kelly said that Jimenez said nothing to him during his time out of the dugout and that the Pirates have to earn the respect from umpires going forward.
He also praised his team for fighting back in the game and that it means a great deal as the season moves on.
"As a team, we just got to go out and earn it," Kelly said. "We've got to go out and earn that respect. We've got to play with a chip on our shoulder and find a way to overcome those situations. It was something that, like I said, was an unfortunate call, in a big moment.
"It happened in Philadelphia a few weeks ago. Happened again tonight and just proud of the guys and the way they competed against those two guys especially and I think that it's something to take forward.
"We're right there with these guys. We've got guys on base. In Arizona, we came up with some big hits. We just go to keep grinding and earn that respect."
