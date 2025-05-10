Pirates Manager Don Kelly Ejected in Second Game
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly isn't taking things easy for himself early on in his position.
The Pirates found themselves down 2-1 to the Atlanta Braves in the top of the sixth inning and
Home plate umpire Clint Vondrak didn't care for a comment from the Pirates dugout, on a called ball that they believe should've been a strike, and then threw someone out of the game in the top of the sixth inning.
Pirates manager Don Kelly came out furiously and immediately got in the face of Vondrak, showing his displeasure and then got tossed himself in just his second game in charge.
Kelly received an applause from the Pirates fans, who liked the passion he showed in that moment, despite having to leave the game.
With Kelly out and earning his promotion from Pirates bench coach, third base coach Mike Rabelo took over as acting manager for the Pirates.
The Pirates fired manager Derek Shelton on May 8 in his sixth season in charge. He accrued a 306-440 record, a .410 winning percentage during that time, and the Pirates never finished higher than fourth in the National League Central Division.
Pittsburgh was also 12-26 at the time they fired Shelton, on a seven-game losing streak. They were also 10 games out behind the Chicago Cubs in first place of the NL Central, and held the third worst record.
Kelly was born in nearby Butler on Feb. 15, 1980 and played for Mt. Lebanon High School, winning the state title as a senior. He then attended Point Park University and played three seasons, hitting .413 and striking out just 20 times over 500 at-bats.
He would play for the Petersburg Generals in the Coastal Plain League during the summer of 2000 and excelled, leading to the Detroit Tigers taking him in the eighth round of the 2001 MLB Draft.
The Pirates eventually signed Kelly on a minor league contract in 2007 and he played in 25 games that season, slashing .148/.281/.148 for an OPS of .429.
He would end up back in the MLB with the Detroit Tigers and spent six seasons with them from 2009-14, playing in 544 games. He slashed .234/.297/.340 for an OPS of .637, with 244 hits, 28 doubles, seven triples, 23 home runs, 98 RBIs and 87 walks to 163 strikeouts.
Kelly spent two seasons with the Miami Marlins in 2015 and 2016, but played just 15 games at the MLB level.
He then went into coaching, serving as an assistant on the player development staff for the Tigers, before earning promotion to scout. He spent a season with the Houston Astros as their first base coach in 2019 before taking over as bench coach for the Pirates on Dec. 7, 2019.
