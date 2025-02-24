Pirates Top Prospects Shine In Win Over Twins
There's no telling what's going to come of Pittsburgh Pirates first-round pick Konnor Griffin in the future, but he made a strong first impression in his first taste of big league action.
Griffin tallied the go-ahead single in his lone at-bat, giving Pittsburgh the lead in the seventh inning en route to a 5-1 win over the Minnesota Twins in their Spring Training home opener at LECOM Park in Bradenton, FL.
"Just super thankful," Griffin said. "All Glory to God. I'm just glad to be in this position and to do it with such a great organization."
Griffin added: "It's definitely wild. It doesn't feel real yet. I've had a great three weeks of camp so far, and these guys have been awesome. They really take them under their wings. They're showing me the ways of how to be a big leaguer and I'm just thankful for the opportunity to get in the game and try to win a game."
Griffin is the Pirates' No. 2 prospect by MLB Pipeline and the No. 43 ranked prospect in baseball. Fellow top 100 prospect, left-handed hitting second baseman Termarr Johnson, went 1-2 with an RBI. Johnson is the Pirates' No. 4 ranked prospect and No. 83 in baseball by MLB Pipeline.
Catcher Jason Delay and outfielder Bryce Johnson also had RBIs for Pittsburgh in the win.
The Pirates used seven different pitchers, who combined to strike out six batters, allowing four hits and just one run. The six pitchers who came out of the bullpen allowed just one hit after Mitch Keller got the start, pitching two innings and allowing three hits. Left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson allowed just one walk and struck out one batter in his two innings pitched, while fellow left-hander Tim Mayza pitched a scoreless inning and struck out one batter to earn the win.
Pirates top prospect Bubba Chandler allowed the lone run of the game in his one inning of work and he struck out one batter.
After the teams exchanged runs in the fifth inning, Pittsburgh threatened to pull ahead after a leadoff single from infielder Malcom Nuñez and a four-pitch walk by shortstop Tsun-Che Cheng. After Omar Alfonzo popped out, Griffin gave Pittsburgh the lead for good with a single to right field. Abrahan Gutierrez, Termarr and Bryce each tallied RBI singles to put Pittsburgh up by four.
The Pirates are now 2-0 in Spring Training.
