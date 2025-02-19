Pirates Reveal Spring Training Broadcast Schedule
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates revealed their spring training broadcast schedule, with their first game taking place this weekend.
The Pirates will play a schedule of 33 games over 30 days, with three days with two games from Feb. 22 to March 24 down in Florida, before they begin the regular season, with their first series against the Miami Marlins on the road beginning on March 27.
Pittsburgh will have 17 of their games on SportsNet Pittsburgh, where fans will have a chance to watch them on television. They will also have six games on Pirates.com, but these are just audio only.
The Pirates will also have games on the radio, with 100.1 FM/AM 1020 broadcasting 10 games and 93.7 The Fan broadcasting seven games.
There are three games the Pirates will play that won't have a broadcast, including the second game on Feb. 27 vs. the Atlanta Braves at North Port, the Spring Breakout Game on March 14 and the second game on March 17 vs. the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland.
The Pirates will play the Baltimore Orioles seven times, the Minnesota Twins five times, the Tigers four times, the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees and Braves three times each, the Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays twice each.
The Pirates finished the 2024 season 76-86 and bottom of the NL Central, the same record they had in 2023.
Pittsburgh hasn't seen a postseason birth in 10 years since 2015 and only one winning season during that time, with six straight coming into this campaign.
They were in the race for a National League Wild Card spot last season in late July at 55-52, but finished 9-19 in the month of August, ending their postseason chances.
The Pirates will need their starting rotation healthy and strong all year long, which consists of right-handed pitchers in National League Rookie of the Year and All-Star Paul Skenes, Jared Jones, Mitch Keller, Bailey Falter and Jovan Oviedo.
They will also need improvements from their bullpen, particularly closer David Bednar, and their offense as a whole if they want to end their playoff drought.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates