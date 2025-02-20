Former Pirates Pitcher Dies at 53
PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Scott Sauerbeck, who spent five seasons with the franchise, died at the age of 53 years old.
Sauerbeck reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack in Bradenton, Fla. on Feb. 18
He was born on Nov. 9, 1971 and attended Northwest High School in Cincinatti, playing baseball, basketball and soccer, graduating in 1990.
Sauerbeck then played for Miami (Ohio) and the New York Mets selected him in the 23rd round of the 1994 MLB Draft.
He spent four seasons in the minor leagues before the Pirates selected him in the 1998 Rule 5 Draft
Sauerbeck made his MLB debut against the Montreal Expos on April 5, 1999, going 2.1 innings in relief, making three strikeouts and allowing two hits.
He pitched 65 games out of the bullpen, 67.2 innings pitched, with two saves, finishing with a 4-1 record, a 2.00 ERA and allowed just 53 hits all season.
Sauerbeck made 75 relief appearances in 2000, a 5-4 record, a 4.04 ERA over 75.2 innings pitched. He then pitched in 70 games in 2001, with a 2-2 record, a 5.60 ERA over 62.2 innings pitched and 79 strikeouts to 40 walks.
His 78 relief apperances in 2002 rank as the most games for a left-handed pitcher in a season in Pirates history. He had a solid season as well, with a 5-4 record, a 2.30 ERA, 62.2 innings pitched and 70 strikeouts to 27 walks.
Sauerbeck pitched 53 times out of the bullpen for the Pirates in 2003, before they traded him and right-handed pitcher Jeff Supan to the Boston Red Sox. He had a 3-4 record, a 4.05 ERA and 32 strikeouts to 25 walks with the Pirates that season.
He signed with the Cleveland Indians in 2004, but missed the season with an injury. He pitched one full season with the franchise, before they released him in 2006 for poor performance and then allowing someone who was intoxicated to drive his car.
Sauerbeck signed with the Oakland Athletics, but they released him after the 2006 season. He would sign minor league contracts with the Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox, but never made it back to the MLB level.
The Pirates honored their former pitcher on Twitter, honoring him for his time with the franchise.
