Pirates Minor League Recap: MLB's Top Pitching Prospect Enduring Slump
Pittsburgh Pirates' top prospect Bubba Chandler is enduring a rough month of June while pitching for Triple-A Indianapolis. His latest start was his worst start of the season, continuing a troubling trend of appearances on the mound recently.
Facing the Columbus Clippers, the Cleveland Guardians' affiliate, on June 22, Chandler looked sharp early, retiring the first six batters. However, his outing unraveled in the third inning after allowing a leadoff single to first baseman Dom Nuñez.
The right-hander ultimately lasted just 2.2 innings, surrendering five hits, six earned runs, and two walks while throwing 59 pitches.
Chandler’s June struggles have been a stark contrast to his dominant early-season form. Over his last four starts, he has posted a 10.64 ERA, giving up 11 earned runs in just 9.1 innings. His command has faltered, with eight walks against only five strikeouts, while opponents have teed off for a .326 average and a 2.36 WHIP.
Before this rough stretch, Chandler was one of the most impressive pitchers in the minors. Through his first 11 starts (48.2 innings), he allowed only 11 earned runs, maintaining a stellar 2.03 ERA. One of his best performances came on May 24, when he tossed six no-hit innings against the Toledo Mud Hens.
Despite his recent struggles, Chandler’s overall numbers for 2025 remain solid—a 3.41 ERA, 74 strikeouts, and 29 walks over 58 innings, with opponents hitting just .211 against him. But the numbers are undoubtedly trending in the wrong direction right now.
Ranked as the Pirates’ top prospect and the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline (trailing only Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony), Chandler had a strong 2024 campaign with Double-A Altoona before earning a promotion to Indianapolis last August. With Altoona, he logged a 3.70 ERA in 80.1 innings, striking out 94 batters while holding hitters to a .192 average. After moving up to Triple-A, he finished the year strong, going 4-0 with a 1.83 ERA in seven starts.
Earlier in June, speculation swirled about when Chandler might get the call to the majors. There was even talk about if the Pirates were manipulating his service time.
However, his recent struggles suggest the Pirates made the right call in delaying his promotion. Pittsburgh's front office and fans alike hope that he can rediscover his early-season form and make his MLB debut at some point in 2025.
Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A)
Results & Current Record: 2-4 vs. Columbus, 42-32 this season
Top Performers:
- RP Dauri Moreta: 2 G, 3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- IF Alika Williams: .412 AVG, .429 OBP, 1 HR, 2 2B, 4 RBI since June 16
- IF Nick Solak: .400 AVG, .519 OBP, 3 2B, 3 RBI since June 16
Notable: It was a rough week for the Pirates' top pitching prospects in Indianapolis. Hunter Barco (4 ER) Thomas Harrington (4 ER) and Bubba Chandler (7 ER) combined to allow 15 earned runs over 15 innings pitched in their three starts.
Altoona Curve (Double-A)
Results & Current Record: 2-3 vs. Richmond, 30-38 this season
Top Performers:
- INF Termarr Johnson: .353 AVG, .421 OBP, 1 RBI since June 16
- SP Wilber Dotel: 1 GS, 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K
- P Emmanuel Chapman: 2 G, 1 GS, 5 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 5 K
Notable: The Curve have been experiencing a power drought, as they have not hit a home run since June 15th against Erie.
Greensboro Grasshoppers (High-A)
Results & Current Record: 5-1 vs Greenville, 47-21 this season
Top Performers:
- SS Javier Rivas: .409 AVG, .435 OBP, 1 HR, 1 2B, 5 RBI since June 16
- 1B Esmerlyn Valdez: .375 AVG, .400 OBP, 3 HR, 3 2B, 7 RBI since June 16
- C Omar Alfonzo: .421 AVG, .475 OBP, 2 2B, 2 HR, 2 RBI since June 16
- SP Antwone Kelly: 1 GS, 4 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 5 K
Notable: The Grasshoppers continued their strong first half with a series victory over Greenville. The Grasshoppers have only lost one series so far this season, when they went 2-4 against Bowling Green in the last week of May.
Bradenton Marauders (Low-A)
Results & Current Record: 3-3 vs Tampa, 32-37 this season
Top Performers:
- SS Yordany De Los Santos: .273 AVG, .346 OBP, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 5 SB since June 16
- OF Ian Farrow: .294 AVG, .368 OBP, 1 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI since June 16
- SP Clevari Tejada: 1 GS, 5 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
Notable: De Los Santos' five stolen bases over the past week were the second most in the Florida State League, trailing only Franyerber Montilla's six swiped bags.
Player of the Week:
Wilber Dotel (ALT) – Dotel has emerged as one of the Eastern League’s most effective pitchers this year. His latest outing on Wednesday night was another standout performance, as he shut down Richmond over six scoreless innings on just 93 pitches. Dotel limited opponents to two hits and one walk while racking up eight strikeouts, inducing 11 swings-and-misses and four groundouts in a dominant showing.
With this outing, Dotel now sits tied with Red Sox lefty Connelly Early for third in the Eastern League with 74 strikeouts this season.
This Week:
- Indianapolis Indians: vs. Omaha (June 24-29)
- Altoona Curve: @ Chesapeake (June 24-29)
- Greensboro Grasshoppers: vs. Winston-Salem (June 24-29)
- Bradenton Marauders: @ Dunedin (June 24-29)
