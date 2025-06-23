Pirates' Paul Skenes Battling Brewers Star Rookie
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes will make his next start in the upcoming series against one of the most impressive rookies in baseball.
Skenes makes his next start against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 25 in the series finale and will take on right-handed pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, who makes just his third start.
The Brewers selected the contract of Misiorowski from Triple-A Nashville on June 12. He had a 4-2 record over 12 starts, with a 2.13 ERA over 63.1 innings pitched, 80 strikeouts to 31 walks and a .175 opposing batting average.
Misiorowski dominated in his MLB debut against the St. Louis Cardinals at home on June 12. He allowed four walks, but didn't give up a hit or any runs, while striking out five batters in five innings in the 6-0 win.
He then had a perfect game heading into the seventh inning vs. the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on June 20, before allowing a walk and then a two-run home run. He finished with six strikeouts in the 17-6 victory.
Misiorowski is the first starting pitcher that began their MLB career with 11 hitless innings since 1900 and the only pitcher since then to have more wins than hits allowed, two wins to one hit.
MLB Pipeline ranks Misiorowski as their No. 66 prospect in baseball and the fourth best prospect in the Brewers farm system.
Skenes himself had an incredible start to his career, with 18 strikeouts over his first two appearances including 11 strikeouts in his second start vs. the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 17, 2024.
This will make the 17th start of the season for Skenes, who only has a 4-6 record, as the Pirates offense has scored four runs or less in 12 of his starts, with three as shutouts.
Skenes still has incredible stats this season, with a 1.85 ERA over 102.0 innings pitched, 106 strikeouts to 27 walks, a .175 opposing batting average and a 0.88 WHIP.
He ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball, leading the MLB in ERA and opposing batting average, ranking second in innings pitched and WHIP and 10th in strikeouts.
Skenes would've normally pitched in the second game of the series for the Pirates, as the No. 3 pitcher, Bailey Falter, pitched on June 22 vs. the Texas Rangers at PNC Park.
He and left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney, No. 4 in the Pirates rotation, started on June 19 in the doubleheader vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Heaney needed an extra day of rest, so rookie right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft will make his first MLB start vs. the Brewers on June 23. Heaney will start on June 24 and then Skenes will close out the series on June 25.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates