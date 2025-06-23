Pirates' Bubba Chandler Has Worst Start of Season
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitching prospect Bubba Chandler had his worst performance of the season in his most recent outing.
Chandler, pitching with Triple-A Indianapolis, faced off against the Columbus Clippers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on the road on June 22.
He got through the first two innings without allowing a baserunner, but would give up a leadoff single to Columbus first baseman Dom Nuñez in the bottom of the third inning.
Chandler then walked second baseman Milan Tolentino and threw a wild pitch, moving the baserunners up. He then allowed a single to left fielder Christian Cairo, moving Tolentino to third base and scoring Nuñez, tying the game up 1-1.
He got center fielder Petey Halpin to fly out and then got shortstop Brayan Rocchio to groundout, which scored Tolentio and gave Columbus a 2-1 lead with two outs.
Chandler would walk designated hitter Chase DeLauter and then allowed a three-run home run to right fielder Jhonkensy Noel, making it 5-1 to the Clippers.
He still struggled in the outing, allowing a single to third baseman Will Wilson and a double to catcher Cody Huff, scoring Wilson and extending the Clippers' lead to 6-1.
Right-handed pitcher Eddy Yean replaced Chandler, who finished with five hits, six earned runs and two walks allowed over 2.2 innings and 59 pitches.
Chandler has had a poor month of June after an incredible start to the season. He has a 10.64 ERA over four outings, allowing 11 earned runs over 9.1 innings, eight walks to five strikeotus, a .326 opposing batting average and a 2.36 WHIP.
He only allowed 11 earned runs over his first two months of the season, in 11 starts and 48.2 innings pitched for Indianapolis for a 2.03 ERA.
One of his best performances includes pitching six no-hit innings vs. the Toledo Mud Hens, the Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on the road on May 24.
Chandler now has a 3.41 ERA over 58.0 innings pitched in 15 starts, 74 strikeouts to 29 walks, a .211 opposing batting average and a 1.28 WHIP.
MLB Pipeline ranks Chandler as the top prospect in the Pirates system and the second best prospect in baseball, behind outfielder Roman Anthony, who is currently at the MLB level with the Boston Red Sox.
The Pirates took Chandler out of North Ocone High School in Bogart, Ga. in the Third Round of the 2021 MLB Draft, convincing him to sign over his commitment to Clemson, where he would've played baseball and football.
Chandler eventually made the move to full-time pitching with Single-A Bradenton in 2022 and made it up to High-A Greensboro in 2023, before ending the season with Double-A Altoona.
He had a 3.70 ERA over 80.1 innings pitched in 19 appearances and 16 starts with Altoona in 2024, along with 94 strikeouts to 26 walks and an opposing batting average of .192.
Chandler earned his promotion to Indianapolis on Aug. 8 and pitched well to end his season. He had a 4-0 record over seven starts, a 1.83 ERA over 39.1 innings pitched, 54 strikeouts to 15 walks and an opposing batting average of .183.
Pirates fans will hope Chandler gets back to his early season form and so that he makes it to the MLB level at some point in 2025.
