Pirates Pitching Prospect Makes First Start Since Injury
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect returned from injury, making his first start on the mound.
Left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco of Triple-A Indianapolis started in the most recent game against the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, on May 31.
Barco dominated in this outing, allowing just one hit, three walks and no runs, while posting seven strikeouts over three innings, as Indianapolis won 8-4.
He made his last start vs. the Louisville Bats the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, on May 15. He would throw a breaking ball and winced in pain, leaving that outing after just 23 pitches.
Pirates' senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said back on May 21 that Barco didn't have a serious injury, but suffered a mild muscle strain in his left shoulder.
Barco threw up to 120 feet and that the Pirates monitored him as "day-to-day." Tomczyk's last update on May 28 threw two ups in a live batting practice, was scheduled to play catch and that they were having conversations about him returning in the near future.
Indianapolis placed Barco on the 7-day Injured List on May 18 and then activated him on May 31, the same day as his first start back.
Barco had a sensational start to his season with Double-A Altoona, with a 1-0 record in five starts while allowing no runs, nine hits, three hit batters and four walks, while posting 30 strikeouts and an opposing batting average of .132 in the month of April.
He dominated again in his last Double-A start on May 3 vs. the Akron Rubberducks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He allowed just two hits, three walks and no runs, while posting five strikeouts over five innings.
Barco set a franchise record with the longest scoreless inning streak to start a season at 25.2 innings pitched.
He earned his promotion to Indianapolis after that start vs. Akron. He allowed two hits, six walks and one earned run in his first Triple-A start against the Columbus Clippers on May 9, the Triple-A affiliate of the Guardians.
Barco is quickly gaining notice across baseball, as he ranks No. 5 in the Pirates minor league system and No. 93 overall, according to MLB Pipeline.
