Pirates Named Top Fit For Rangers Pitcher
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will try and bolster their pitching staff this offseason and one veteran starter might be just what they need.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com wrote about the top 30 free agents in the 2025-26 offseason, placing Texas Rangers right-handed starting pitcher Merrill Kelly at 24th. He also named three potential landing spots, which includes the Pirates, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres.
Background on Merrill Kelly
Kelly, who recently turned 37 years old, just finished his seventh season in the MLB, but previously pitched for four seasons, 2015-18, for SK Wyverns in South Korea.
He spent most of those seven seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2019-25, with a 62-50 record in 162 starts, a 3.74 ERA over 953.0 innings pitched, 865 strikeouts to 290 walks and a 1.19 WHIP.
His best seasons came in 2022 and 2023, where he posted a 3.37 ERA and a 3.29 ERA, respectively.
Kelly began his 2022 season with a 15 inning scoreless streak, just three innings off the Diamondbacks record.
He also won National League Pitcher of the Month in July, with a 4-0 record over six starts, a 1.31 ERA over 41.1 innings pitched, 33 strikeouts to eight walks, a .168 opposing batting average and a 0.77 WHIP. This coincided with him winning NL Pitcher of the Week honors for July 25-31, where he posted back-to-back three hit scoreless outings over the San Francisco Giants and the Atlanta Braves.
Merrill Kelly has Crucial Postseason Experience
Kelly has postseason experience, starting four games in 2023 and finishing with a 3-1 record, a 2.25 ERA over 24.0 innings pitched, 28 strikeouts to eight walks, a .145 opposing batting average and a 0.83 WHIP.
He threw 6.1 scoreless innings in an 11-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS, allowing just three hits, two walks and posting five strikeouts.
Kelly also gave up just one run and struck out over five innings in the 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the NLCS. His best start came in Game 2 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers, where he allowed just one run over seven innings and posted nine strikeouts in the 9-1 win.
The Diamondbacks traded Kelly to the Rangers on deadline day in 2025, where he had a 3-3 record over 10 starts and a 4.23 ERA over 55.1 innings pitched, as the Rangers missed out on an American League Wild Card spot.
Why the Pirates Would Benefit by Signing Merrill Kelly
The Pirates have a fantastic pitching staff, with All-Star Paul Skenes at the helm, veterans in Mitch Keller and Johan Oviedo, plus rookies in Braxton Ashcraft, left-hander Hunter Barco, Mike Burrows and Bubba Chandler.
Pittsburgh will go into the free agent and trade markets for offense, after it ranked amongst the worst teams last season, which may see them move players, including pitchers, for everyday bats.
If they do so, Kelly would serve as a good replacement for a potential trade, especially if it surrounds Keller, who will make $16.9 million next season, the highest salary of any Pirates player.
Skenes only just finished his first complete MLB season, while Oviedo, Ashcraft, Barco and Burrows have all had long periods out with Tommy John surgery and other injuries and Chandler just made it up to the MLB in late August.
Kelly would provide the Pirates with a veteran pitcher who has the experience necessary for a young staff that would benefit from a more experienced player in the clubhouse. Kelly also can give the Pirates someone that takes on more innings and gives their bullpen a rest when needed.
Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said after the season that they are looking to improve upon their pitching staff and add to it where they see best, which Kelly would fit into.
"I think it gives us an opportunity," Cherington said on the youn pitching staff. "It's a strong foundation and we're not satisfied. We had a good pitching season, overall effective pitching season, we can be better and we're just as focused on that candidly as the offensive side because wins come from everywhere and we can't take for granted that this part of the team is 'OK and we'll just focus over here.'
"We've got the pitching talent in the organization, I believe, to have the chance to be really good. There may be opportunities to add to that in the offseason. So it's a good foundation but we're not satisfied. We've got to push it higher."
