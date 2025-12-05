Could Pirates Trade More Starting Pitchers This Offseason?

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates moved one of their starting pitchers in their first big move of the offseason, but it may not serve as the last one they make involving their rotation pieces.

Pirates Trade Johan Oviedo to the Red Sox

The Pirates sent right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo to the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 4 in a five-player trade.

Pittsburgh also sent left-handed relief pitcher Tyler Samaniego and catcher Adonys Guzman, while landing top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia and right-handed pitcher Jesus Travieso.

This is the first big move for the Pirates this offseason, with no prior trades or free agent signings happening before hand.

More Starting Pitcher Trades on the Way?

The Pirates are reportedly not done making trades this offseason, even with them trading a main rotation piece like Oviedo.

Ken Rosnethal of The Athletic reported that the Pirates are open to trading any of their starting pitchers, outside of National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes .

"Yet, even after parting with Oviedo, the Pirates are open to trading another starting pitcher not named Paul Skenes, according to team sources," Rosenthal wrote.

Why the Pirates Might Trade More Starting Pitchers This Offseason

The Pirates served as one of the worst teams at the plate this past season, posting the worst slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655), hitting the least home runs (117), scoring the least runs (583) and driving in the least RBI (561).

Pittsburgh finished as one of the best pitching teams in baseball with the seventh lowest ERA (3.76) and the most shutouts with 19.

The Pirates have a variety of younger pitchers they could trade, as well as one veteran, that other teams will show interest in.

Rosenthal noted that the Pirates want an every day bat in their lineup, if they do trade another of their starting pitchers.

"The return would need to be a hitter who would go directly into their lineup," Rosenthal wrote. "After scoring the fewest runs in the majors during their seventh straight losing season, club officials will not rule out anything."

Which Starting Pitchers Might the Pirates Trade?

Mitch Keller is the most likely pitcher they'll trade and Rosenthal reported that they "still might" trade him.

Keller makes $16.9 million next season, the highest salary on the Pirates, and still has about $55-56 million remaining on a five-year, $77 million extension he signed on Feb. 22, 2024.

He is one of the most consistent starting pitchers, with at least 29 starts over the past four seasons and at least 31 starts the past three seasons.

Keller had 17 quality starts in 2025, tied for 17th most in baseball and he ranked 13th in innings pitched amongst National League pitchers.

The Pirates moving his contract is something they've considered doing before this offseason, but they'll hope for serious discussions on adequate offensive help before sending him out in a trade.

Pittsburgh also had four rookies excel last season, in right-handed pitchers like Braxton Ashcraft, Mike Burrows and Bubba Chandler, plus left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco.

Ashcraft and Burrows are older than Chandler and Barco and also pitched longer with the Pirates in 2025 than the latter.

A trade proposal surrounding either Ashcraft or Burrows could land the Pirates some top talent.

Chandler is likely "untouchable", as he could develop into one of the better pitchers in baseball. Barco come become a great southpaw for the Pirates, but only spent the final week of the season on the 26-man roster.

Some other starting pitchers that might move in trades include Thomas Harrington , Wilber Dotel and Antwone Kelly.

Harrington had two unsuccessful stints with the Pirates last season and other rookies passed him up on the rotation. Another team could see him as a sort of "reclamation project" using his vast pitching arsenal and making him a solid starter or even middle reliever.

Dotel and Kelly earned spots on the 40-man roster, protecting them from the Rule 5 Draft, but are still a bit away from making their MLB debut.

