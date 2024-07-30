Pirates Insider Shuts Down Prospect Trade Rumor
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates had a top prospect leave their minor league game early, sparking rumors that they would trade him prior to the 6:00 p.m. deadline.
Infielder Termarr Johnson left his game early for the Greensboro Grasshoppers of the High-A South Atlantic League. He was taken out with the Grasshoppers in the top of the ninth inning down one run to the Winston-Salem Dash, leading to people to assume that his departure was trade related.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com confirmed that his benching was not trade related. It is appears that Johnson was taken out due to his reaction after he grounded out in the seventh inning, throwing his bat to the ground in frustration.
The Pirates took Johnson No. 4 overall in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Benjamin Elijah Mayes High School in Atlanta. Johnson chose a $7,219,000 signing bonus with the Pirates over his commitment to Arizona State.
He would start with the Rookie-Level Florida Complex League Pirates, before Pittsburgh promoted him to the Bradenton Marauders of the Single-A Florida State League after nine games.
Johnson began the 2023 season with Bradenton, where he slashed .244/.419/.448 with 61 hits in 250 at-bats, 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 44 RBI and 72 walks to 88 strikeouts in 75 games.
He earned a promotion to Greensboro in August 2023, where he played 30 games and slashed .242/.427/.414 with 24 hits in 99 at-bats, two doubles, five home runs, 15 RBI and 29 walks to 32 strikeouts.
Johnson has stayed at Greensboro throughout this season with a slash line of .246/.393/.401, plus 78 hits in 317 at-bats, 14 doubles, 11 home runs, 42 home runs and 70 walks to 87 strikeouts, along with 15 stolen bases.
Pittsburgh has made three trades so far, with right-handed pitcher Quinn Priester going to the Boston Red Sox for minor league infielder Nick Yorke, sending minor league left-handed pitcher Luis Peralta to the Colorado Rockies for left-handed pitcher Jalen Beeks and acquiring left-handed pitcher Josh Walker from the New York Mets for minor league left-handed pitcher Nicolas Carreno.
