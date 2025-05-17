Pirates Second Baseman Starting Rehab Assignment
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are getting closer to having their starting second baseman return to the major leagues.
The Pirates announced on May 16 that Nick Gonzales started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis.
Gonzales hit a two-run home on Opening Day vs. the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on March 27, but limped during his home run trot and Pirates manager Derek Shelton took him out afterwards.
Shelton later revealed that Gonzales hit two foul balls off his left ankle in a Spring Training game vs. the Tampa Bay Rays on March 19, which continued giving him pain.
The Pirates placed Gonzales on the 10-day Injured List on March 28 with a non-displaced fracture of the left ankle and they recalled Enmanuel Valdez as infielder depth.
Gonzales started out using a scooter for moving around, before graduating to a walking boot and then eventually back to both feet.
He was performing started performing all baseball activities and agility drills on May 6. Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk reported on May 14 that Gonzales was finishing up baserunning this week and that they would re-assess him.
Gonzales had a solid campaign for the Pirates in 2024, slashing .270/.311/.398 with 97 hits, 19 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 49 RBIs with 18 walks to 74 strikeouts in 94 games.
He played just 35 games for the Pirates in 2023, after they called him up for the first time on June 23. He slashed .209/.268/.348 with 24 hits, eight doubles, one triple, two home runs, 13 RBIs and six walks.
Adam Frazier has served as the Pirates starting second baseman, with 31 starts out of the past 44 games.
Jared Triolo has also started eight games at second base for Pittsburgh, Enmanuel Valdez starting all three games during the weekend road series vs. the Cincinnati Reds from April 11-13, and Liover Peguero starting at second base twice.
The Pirates recently got back Spencer Horwitz, who is now with the team during the Phillies series, as they aim to get more of their bats back from the Injured List.
