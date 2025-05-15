Pirates Injury Report Shows Players Progressing
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have players trending towards coming back in their latest injury report.
Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk gave updates on both position players and pitchers and how they're dealing with recent injuries.
First baseman Spencer Horwitz is continuing his rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis, after dealing with a right wrist sprain that kept him out of Spring Training and out of the Pirates lineup following a trade with the Cleveland Guardians for him this past offseason.
Horwitz started his rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on April 27. He played in five games, with just two hits in 16 at-bats, two walks to two strikeouts, as he slashed .125/.222/.188.
He has done better at Indianapolis after moving up on May 6, slashing .308/.321/.385 for an OPS of .706 in seven games, with eight hits in 26 at-bats, with two doubles and an RBI.
Right-handed pitcher Dauri Moreta also continues his rehab assignment in Indianapolis. He's pitched in three games, 3.0 innings and allowed two earned runs for a 6.00 ERA.
Moreta missed all of the 2024 campaign, after suffering a ligament injury in his right elbow and underwent Tommy John Surgery, with the team placing him on the 60-day Injured List on March 16.
Second baseman Nick Gonzales started performing all baseball activities and agility drills on May 6. Tomczyk reported that Gonzales will finish up baserunning this week and that they'll re-asses following his completion of that.
The Pirates transferred infielder Enmanuel Valdez from the 10-day Injured List they placed him on May 9 to the 60-day Injured List with left shoulder inflammation, which has kept him out following May 7.
Tomczyk said that Valdez is awaiting a second opinion on his shoulder and that is anticipated for next week.
Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Jared Jones is continuing his rehab as of now and working back from suffering a Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL) sprain in his right elbow during Spring Training.
Fellow Pirates right-handed starter Jovan Oviedo received clearance to throw sides, or throw on flat ground. Oviedo suffered a right elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery and made him miss all of the 2024 season and he's still making his way back.
Right-handed relief pitcher Justin Lawrence is still awaiting a second opinion on his throwing elbow with Dr. Keith Meister.
Lawrence went on the 15-day Injured List, retroactive to April 23, with right elbow inflammation, and then the Pirates transferred him to the 60-day Injured List on May 3.
He has excelled with the Pirates from the bullpen in 2025, with an 0.79 ERA in 11 appearances and 11.1 innings pitched, allowing just five hits and six walks, while posting 15 strikeouts and an holding opposing hitters to a .139 batting average.
Left-handed pitcher Tim Mayza is still not pitching, after injuries to his left latissimus dorsi muscle and his teres major muscle. His six-week period ends around early June.
Catcher/first baseman Endy Rodríguez also began his rehab assignment with Indianapolis on May 14, returning from a right index finger laceration on April 14.
