Pirates vs. Phillies Beginning in Rain Delay
PHILADELPHIA — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Phillies will have to wait a little longer before they start their series at Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies announced that the series opener will start in a rain delay. First pitch was scheduled for 6:45 p.m., but they announced that with severe weather in the area, that they had to delay the game. There is currently no start time.
The groundscrew has placed a tarp on the infield, as they brace for potential storms coming through the night.
This makes it back-to-back games the Pirates have had a rain delay in, as their 4-0 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 14 started with a 15-minute rain delay.
It is also the third rain delay for the Pirates this season, with back-to-back games against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on May 2 and May 3.
The first rain delay moved the start from 6:40 to 7:50, a 70 minute delay, and the second game got moved from 4:05 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., an hour and 40 minute delay.
Pittsburgh is 15-29 overall, 10.5 games out of the Chicago Cubs in first place of the National League Central Division and the third worst record in the MLB, with only the Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies with less wins.
The Pirates have struggled on the road in 2025, with a 5-16 record. Their latest win over the Mets ended a seven-game losing streak away from home and was 19 days after their last win on the road, a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 25.
Philadelphia is 25-18 overall, 2.5 games back out of the Mets in first place of the NL East and are tied with the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees with the fifth best record in the MLB.
The Phillies are also 14-8 at home and will look to get a win against their rivals from across Pennsylvania.
Pirates OnSI will provide updates if there is any change to the start time or a cancellation
